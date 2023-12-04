Kitesurfing
Strap In For Red Bull King of the Air Finals Day
Who will be crowned the King? Get down to Kite Beach on Tuesday 5 December to witness the most extreme Big Air kiters battle it out. Here's what you need to know:
We have a GREEN LIGHT, with the official 24hr call being made earlier on Monday morning. Riders and crew are readying themselves for a big day of competition on Wednesday 5 December.
"Tomorrow (Tuesday 05 December) will provide stronger Southeasterly winds reaching near gale. We expect a solid few hours of suitable conditions to run the final part of the competition," says Sportive Director, Sergio Cantagalli.
"Winds may reach an average of 27-35 knots SE at times in the later afternoon in combination with 1.5-2m mixed SW swell with 10 second period which should provide kickers."