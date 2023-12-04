Watch Video3 min
Kitesurfing

Strap In For Red Bull King of the Air Finals Day

Who will be crowned the King? Get down to Kite Beach on Tuesday 5 December to witness the most extreme Big Air kiters battle it out. Here's what you need to know:
Red Bull King of the Air

This year marks the 11th Red Bull King of the Air and 18 of the world’s best kiteboarders will vie for the crown.

South AfricaCape Town, South Africa
We have a GREEN LIGHT, with the official 24hr call being made earlier on Monday morning. Riders and crew are readying themselves for a big day of competition on Wednesday 5 December.
"Tomorrow (Tuesday 05 December) will provide stronger Southeasterly winds reaching near gale. We expect a solid few hours of suitable conditions to run the final part of the competition," says Sportive Director, Sergio Cantagalli.
"Winds may reach an average of 27-35 knots SE at times in the later afternoon in combination with 1.5-2m mixed SW swell with 10 second period which should provide kickers."

This year marks the 11th Red Bull King of the Air and 18 of the world’s best kiteboarders will vie for the crown.

South AfricaCape Town, South Africa
Kitesurfing