Is this the first time anyone has ever kiteboarded off Cape Point?
Watch Lasse Walker, Liam Whaley, Josh Emanual and Nick Jacobsen go on an adventure to become the first kiters to ride off South Africa's most iconic headland
One of the most iconic points in the world, alternately called ‘The Cape of Good Hope’ and the ‘Cape of Storms’ lies at the southern tip of the Cape Peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. This landmark marks the point where a ship starts traveling eastward rather than south, if it had been sailing down the western side of the African coastline from the equator. According to documented history, Portuguese explorer Bartolomeu Dias and his crew were the first sailors to round the cape in 1488.
Dias called the cape 'Cabo das Tormentas' or 'Cape of Storms.' The cape has always held great significance to seafarers, with its history much storied in the annals of the oceans.
In 2021, kiteboarders Lasse Walker, Liam Whaley, Josh Emanual and Nick Jacobsen added their names to the history books when they went to kite off the point.
KITEBOARDING IN CAPE TOWN
Cape Town is to kiteboarding what Hawaii is to surfing, with the world’s best kiteboarders flocking to the South Africa each summer to test new gear and train in the prevailing summer southeaster, known as ‘The Cape Doctor.’
The prevailing weather in summer has the South Atlantic High pressure system sitting a lot more south which – to radically paraphrase the science – means warm, sunny days and strong consistent winds.
Ahead of the 2021 Red Bull King of the Air, Lasse, Liam, Josh and Nick loaded up a hot pair of Porsche Taycans and went on a road trip to have some fun in the cars and kite a few alternative spots away from the crowds. It just so happened that conditions lined up for them to attempt something special - to ride off Cape Point, and become – to their knowledge – the first to kite around the iconic headland.
I’ve lived here a long time and I’ve never heard of anyone kiting or windsurfing off the point
For Lasse, Liam, Josh and Nick the trip was all about the adventure of the mission and to witness the beauty of the point from a different angle, rather than the kiting aspect of things.
2022 will mark the 10th anniversary of Red Bull King of the Air in South Africa, it's bound to be a special one, and who knows what the riders will get up to ahead of that one...They're always game for a road trip. In the meantime, catch up on 2021's action, below:
