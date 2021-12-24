Is this the first time anyone has ever kiteboarded off Cape Point?

One of the most iconic points in the world, alternately called ‘The Cape of Good Hope’ and the ‘Cape of Storms’ lies at the southern tip of the Cape Peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. This landmark marks the point where a ship starts traveling eastward rather than south, if it had been sailing down the western side of the African coastline from the equator. According to documented history, Portuguese explorer Bartolomeu Dias and his crew were the first sailors to round the cape in 1488.