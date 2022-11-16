K.O: Five of his biggest tracks

Soweto-born rapper K.O started his career as a member of the hip-hop group Teargas alongside Ma-E and Ntukza. This collaboration would see the release of four studio albums, including their smash hit debut “K'shubile K'bovu”. After the release of their final album, K.O would join forces with Ma-E and marketing executive Thabiso Khati to form the entertainment company Cashtime Life, with K.O its first artist. While no longer active, Cashtime at one time represented top local acts such as Nomzi aka Moozlie, KiD X, and Ma-E, and helped propel K.O to the top of the charts. Here we look at five of his biggest tracks from the Cashtime days and beyond.

K.O performing during 64 Bars © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool

Caracara (feat. Kid X) 2014

While K.O’s first solo hit was “Mission Statement”, the release of the genre-defining and record-breaking single “Caracara” is what would really propel him to the top. Produced by K.O and Lunatik Beats, and featuring Kid X, the lead single for his double-platinum debut album “Skhanda Republic” helped birth the uniquely South African, kwaito-infused sound he would dub Skhanda. Released on his Cashtime Life label, its music video would be the first local hip-hop track to pass the million views mark. The track's success can be attributed to its infectious beat that appealed to both hip-hop heads and casual listeners, along with its strong local flavour and use of slang. This is seen in the track’s chorus, which references Kwaito group Trompies’ hit “Ukujaiva” but modifies the hook to include the lines “Ngiblome neziphalaphala/Phakathi kwe Caracara” which means he is chilling with hot ladies in a VW Caravelle, a popular car in the 90s.

Call Me (feat. Runtown) 2017

With “Skhanda Republic” featuring several other hits, including “Son of a Gun”, “One Time”, and “Skhanda Love”, K.O would wait until 2017 to release his sophomore album “SR2”. Its lead single would once again feature a collab, with the hit-maker enlisting the talents of Nigerian singer Runtown. Produced by Mus Scales and Glo Thebeatz, the track is laid back and melodic, with its romantic sound complemented by lyrical themes around missing (the voice of) your loved one. Released during the Cashtime Life split, the track and the rest of the album are a reflection on the past and acknowledge what happened.

Supa Dupa 2019

While Mr Cashtime would release several successful singles after the release of “SR2”, including collaborations with AKA, Cassper Nyovest, and Okmalumkoolkat, it would be the solo release “Supa Dupa” from his third studio album, “PTY UnLTD”, that really got the streets excited again. Produced by Space Club Music, Hylton Brooker, and Gemini Major, the track sees K.O rap about all the snakes he’s encountered throughout his career, while also reminding listeners about how ‘supa dupa’ he looks wherever he pulls up. Melodic and with a heavy dose of that skhanda sound, the track became an instant fan favourite. The colourful video accompanying the release sees K.O and his dancers performing on top of a spinning vinyl and gained him a nomination for the best music video of the year at the 2020 SAMA awards.

K:HOVA 2021

“PTY UnLTD” once again included several other hits, such as “Say U Will” with Nandi Madida and “Flight School” alongside Sjava, and he continued to do so with the non-album single “Lucky Star” in 2020, but that following year, “K:HOVA” reached even bigger heights. Produced by Audio Anthem, K.O, Tsholo, and Lunatik Beatz, the track is a nod the the early sound of “Skhanda Republic” but with a fresh twist. In both the track and accompanying visuals, K.O delves into darker themes than he is usually known for, discussing parts of society that aren’t often seen.

SETE (feat. Young Stunna & Blxckie) 2022

With “Sete”, K.O proved that not only could drop another track as big as “Caracara”, but even exceed it in popularity. Tweeting “Thought Caracara was my biggest moment, God said hold up big dawg!” 3 weeks after its release, in which time it reached #1 across all platforms and radio, crossed double platinum and reached 5 million video plays. The track helped propel his album, “SR3” to the top of the charts as well. Produced by K.O, CallieMajik Beats, and GloBeatz, the track features the “Adiwele” singer, Young Stunna, and rising star Blxckie. The track’s title means to provide for someone, and it speaks to celebrating your partner and showering them with gifts.