Label Profile: Roses Are Red

The first official release from Rose Are Red, ‘Don’t Lose Count’ is a five-track EP by London-based producer Kai van Dongen that includes for original tracks and a remix by Minimal Violence. Conceptually built around the feeling of getting so lost and immersed in the sounds of the club that you enter a trance, the release features hard-hitting techno that breaks away from the defined and formulaic structures of the genre. "The central idea of this project revolves around rhythm, but specifically that feeling when you're on the dance-floor and can't seem to catch hold of the kick drum. Instead, you allow yourself to get lost in a wash of sound as you feel the tension build within the room, you've lost count of the current kick pattern entirely and you try your best to hold on tight while sonar style sounds are bouncing all around you. In the process you allow yourself to fall deep into a trance, drift off into the darkness and let go," explains Kai.