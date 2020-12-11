Label Profile: Roses Are Red
Check out the first releases from the Cape Town-based electronic music label founded by Rose Bonica
Founded in mid-2020 by Cape Town-based Rose Bonica, a producer that’s been releasing cutting edge electronic music since 2016, Roses Are Red is a new home to innovative South African electronic music. Much like Rose Bonica’s productions, there is no particular sound or genre driving the label, with releases rather dictated by what appeals to her. The few months of the label’s existence have seen four very varied releases and are an indication of things to come. The projects released thus far by London-based South African Kai van Dongen, Ours, Rose Bonica and SWAQ are a good indication of the range of sounds this label will be a home to. Read on below to find out a bit more about each release.
Kai van Dongen - Don’t Lose Count
The first official release from Rose Are Red, ‘Don’t Lose Count’ is a five-track EP by London-based producer Kai van Dongen that includes for original tracks and a remix by Minimal Violence. Conceptually built around the feeling of getting so lost and immersed in the sounds of the club that you enter a trance, the release features hard-hitting techno that breaks away from the defined and formulaic structures of the genre. "The central idea of this project revolves around rhythm, but specifically that feeling when you're on the dance-floor and can't seem to catch hold of the kick drum. Instead, you allow yourself to get lost in a wash of sound as you feel the tension build within the room, you've lost count of the current kick pattern entirely and you try your best to hold on tight while sonar style sounds are bouncing all around you. In the process you allow yourself to fall deep into a trance, drift off into the darkness and let go," explains Kai.
Ours - The First Time
Self-described as “a groovy romance with music and lyrics”, Ours is a collaboration between Deep Aztec and Rose Bonica that is born out of a shared love for each other and the idea to create a new sound. Combining Deep Aztec's unmistakable basslines and melodies alongside Rose Bonica's thundering drums and soft vocals the duo have added their magic touch to house music. A two-track release, “The First Time” gives you a taste of what sonic collaboration between lovers sounds like and between the dreamy, vocal ode to love “A Time Without You” and the groove-infused “U Do U Boo” the love is obvious.
Rose Bonica - Tears for the Tea Maker
The debut album by label founder Rose Bonica is dedicated to those small and often unrecognised acts of support that help when one is most vulnerable. The 13-track release sees Rose Bonica continue to eschew existing genres while creating a sound that is all her own. While the release is sonically more gentle than previous releases, in line with the album’s concept, it still sees the producer pushing herself both in sound design and structure. Having navigated her way into the boy’s club of South African electronic music industry, claiming her space as a producer and performer in the early hours of the morning with raging tracks in dark techno basements and “Tears for the Tea Maker” feels like a way to soothe the scars of Rose Bonica’s musical experience so far.
SWAQ - SO SWAQ
A collaboration between Tiiny Kniives and Rose Bonica born in 2018, SWAQ’s first release “SO SWAQ” is their self-described “teen dream anthem EP” that fulfils the member’s desires to be in a “2 man girl band”. Featuring crunchy synths, punchy drums and playful vocals, the 4-track release doesn’t take itself too seriously while still delivering hypnotic and raw electronic music infused with punk energy.