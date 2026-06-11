The ranking system in League of Legends

01 Ranked play, what is it?

In any sport, ranked matches allow players of a similar level to compete against each other. In LoL, it's the same with ranked matches. For example, if you want to play against members of the Karmine Corp, you have to level up to Challenger.

Ranked mode allows players of equal calibre to face each other to create tight and exciting matches, rather than big stomps like you might see when a beginner in a lane faces a diamond player who has 2 million mastery points on their Riven.

The ranking system in LoL is crucial © Riot Games

02 What levels and divisions are there in League of Legends?

The ranking system of LoL consists of 10 levels and in most of them a total of four divisions. As soon as a player reaches level 30 in League of Legends and has at least 16 champions, they can start ranked matches (although we recommend waiting a little longer). After the placement matches, which now comprise 5, the player is placed in a division between Iron, Bronze or Silver.

03 All levels of League of Legends

The 10 tiers or ranks of League of Legends from lowest to highest: Iron, Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Emerald, Diamond, Master, GrandMaster and Challenger.

The majority of new LoL players start out in relatively low tiers such as Iron, Bronze or Silver. This shows how difficult it can be to level up, especially if you are not yet familiar with the various characters, items and strategies.

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In each tier up to Diamond, there are 4 divisions from 4 to 1 (1 being the highest). For example, if you are in Silver 1 with 88 LP and win your next game, you will be promoted to Gold IV. However, the last three ranks (Master, GrandMaster and Challenger) have no divisions.

Your level of play determines your initial ranking (division and League Points, commonly called LP). If you win a game, you earn LP, if you lose... you get the picture. To move from one division to the next, you need to reach 100 LP.

The tiers that can be achieved in League of Legends © Riot Games

04 Reach Master, GrandMaster or Challenger

Players who manage to win regularly and progress through all divisions up to high diamond are promoted to Master. This rank, added in 2014, is the last barrier before GrandMaster and Challenger. GM was added in 2018 to limit the potential level differences between players in the Master tier.

The introduction of these two tiers shows Riot's attempt to create more clarity at the top of the rankings. The Challenger, for example, can only host the top 300 solo cue players.

Once players reach Master (or higher), they collect LP. As in the other tiers, this total value determines the rank between Master, GrandMaster and Challenger. Every 24 hours the ranking is updated, allowing the best players to see more clearly where they stand in comparison to others.

To be a Challenger, you need at least 500 LP. If you want to compete against pros, streamers or even be on the radar of teams, you need to get there.

The best of the best compete at the League of Legends World Championship © SonStar/Red Bull Content Pool

05 The distribution of ranks in LoL

A new season of League of Legends starts every year. For normal players, it is divided into 2 parts, called splits, which last from January to August and from August to November. For the pros, there are 3 splits (winter, spring, summer). At the end of a season, players receive rewards based on their final rank.

Here is the percentage distribution of LoL players per level:

Iron : 8.7%

Bronze : 18 %

Silver : 17 %

Gold : 18 %

Platinum : 18 %

Emerald : 14 %

Diamond : 4.1 %

Master : 0.66 %

GrandMaster : 0.048 %

Challenger : 0.020 %

These percentages change only slightly from year to year.

Some of the champions you can play as in LoL © Riot Games

06 How LP works in LoL

Every win and every loss changes your total LP. The amount you gain or lose depends on various factors, such as the level of your opponents or the rank of your allies.

Even if it sounds simple, "ladder climbing" can be very complicated. Of course, you can go on winning streaks and level up, but the opposite is just as true. And in a game where 9 other players influence your games, some losses (and wins) won't be your fault. If you drop to 0 LP, you will be relegated to the lower division. You can also be relegated from one level to another, even if it takes longer.

07 The LP loss

If you are in Diamond or higher and stop playing, you will automatically lose HP after some time.

After 28 days of inactivity in Diamond, you automatically lose about fifty LP for each day without ranked play. In Master and above, you lose 75 LP after 14 days.

However, it is possible to bypass this system by playing several games on the same day. For each game in Diamond, LoL gives you 7 extra days before you start losing points.

For Master players, if you are downgraded from Master due to inactivity, you will go straight to Diamond II.

08 The MatchMaking Rank (MMR) of LoL

The MatchMaking Rank is a hidden number that Riot assigns to each player based on their level. It determines the number of LP you win or lose per match. The higher it is, the more points a player wins (and the less they lose if they lose).

However, the MMR also depends on winning or losing streaks, the MMR of your team-mates and opponents. If a player's MMR is above the average of his team, he receives more LP.

The Summoner's Rift map in League of Legends © Riot Games

The differences between solo/duo cue and flex

Before you start a game, you can play alone, with a friend or even with four others to start Flex. Solo and duo cue influence the same ranking list. Flex, on the other hand, is completely separate. For example, you can be Bronze IV in Solo Cue and Diamond I in Flex.

Flex is designed for players who prefer to play as a team and want to coordinate as best as possible in order to have clean team fights. There are also very few level restrictions: you can be Diamond and play with someone in Iron. However, the game will probably be quite unbalanced.

In Solo and Duoqueue, players focus more on their own level of play and try to level up by carrying individually. It is possible to play in pairs as long as the difference in rank between you is not too great. If you are in Bronze, you can play with a Gold player. However, if you are in Diamond, your friend must be within two divisions (or less) of you.

In Master and above, you cannot play in pairs.

The fact that League of Legends has no less than 120 million monthly players is partly due to this well-oiled system, which is both extremely frustrating and extremely satisfying. To play with or against Kameto, you need to be between Diamond and Master.