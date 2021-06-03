Lee-Shane Booysen

Booysen got his start at the age of nine when he joined his sister’s church hip hop group that would perform at the church on Sundays.
Drawing on his day-to-day experiences and the people around him, Lee Shane spends 3-4 hours training on top of his daily work as a dancer in industries that range from stage to street, and from production to film. He is also inspired by dancers such as Les Twins, Parris Goebel, Anuq Wilson, Daphne Jubber, and the Jabbawokkees, as well as the dancers in Step Up 3 and Stomp the Yard.
Lee Shane has overcome financial and environmental challenges in order to become the dancer he is today, which includes achievements such as winning Red Bull Dance Your Style South Africa in 2019, as well as appearing in productions such as First Man, Raised By Wolves, Bring It On 6, House Party 5, and Honey 3.
When not dancing, Lee Shane spends his time on photography, DJing, upskilling himself, as well as community work. His ultimate goal is to create a platform for dancers to showcase and express themselves, with the aim of creating an organisation focused on improving how dance is used in the different industries.