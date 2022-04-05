FIRST LOOK: LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The Star Wars franchise is so iconic that starting any content without its traditional scrolling text feels jarring. It’s a saga that has spanned a lifetime and managed to capture audiences from many different generations. The same can be said for LEGO, which is something that children have loved from inception until today. Even as adults there is always that one LEGO set you feel you must have. Combining these two titans of entertainment isn’t new anymore, but it is welcome.

Success © Starwars

So, what exactly is LEGO Star Wars? You would be forgiven for thinking that the game would play out in the same vein as Minecraft or Roblox, but really the game is far more focused on the story elements of gameplay and although building in these worlds does exist – it would be easier to compare the experience to movies like LEGO Batman or The LEGO Movie.

For anyone who loves Star Wars or new fans of the product, there will be a world for you. Star Wars is a massive franchise, and the themes and tones of each series are vastly different. The prequels, although epic, were more accessible to children than the originals. The latest series is more directed at all ages in some cases and darker in others. The game allows you to visit every major universe released on cinema.

With such an absurd amount of source material, that includes intergalactic travel, there are extremely different biomes, populated worlds with cities and technology, and natural environments left untouched by our LEGO civilizations. With so many different options and the inspirational source material readily available, the developers have done a fantastic job bringing this world to life and providing different experiences for you to enjoy.

Exploration has become more important in modern video games. Older games will remember the experience of wall running, no don’t think parkour, think “face-checking” a wall by running past them to see if any of them happen to be fake walls that you can pass through. That concept has since been lost to time, but now we still look for that pile of rocks that can be a secret entrance to a cake, a crack in a wall that one well-placed rocket could destroy, or a jumping puzzle that could lead to a new area. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga promises to allow the player to explore areas and return to them, so we are certain you will not long for more on the desert worlds of Tatooine or the underwater city of Otoh Gunga.

The Gang's all here © Starwars

Science Fiction experiences are always driven by two core elements, the promise of adventure in unknown spaces and rich characters roaming unexplored territory. Star Wars has characters, it has so many characters in fact that you may have better luck reciting every gen Pokémon than every major character across the Star Wars series. Just think of all the Skywalkers, Jedi, Sith, Bounty-Hunters, Androids, Wookiees, Ewok, etc. Who’s your favorite character? It’s normally a blessing when a character you have connected with arrives in a Star Wars piece of media. It’s far more likely in this game. Ridiculously, there are 300 playable characters. This does include different versions of the same character, such as young versions and older versions of Obi-Wan Kenobi, but there are lesser-known characters too such as Sy Snootles

The characters tend to be broken down into different classes, such as Sith and Jedi who can both use the force, Androids who can interact with technologies in different ways, and bounty hunters that blast away at their foes. These different types of characters can be upgraded to improve statistics, improve your health pools, and give you different strengths during your playthrough. It seems they are all connected, so don’t worry about having to upgrade both Boba and Jango Fett separately.

With those characters comes a great deal of fun. LEGO films and stories take the world and make it their own. It’s light-hearted, it’s fun, it’s something to help you relax not stress you out or challenge you. It’s in those light-hearted moments where these titles really shine, absurd resolutions to shorten the story should be expected and obstacles unblocked via things only LEGO characters can do is common throughout the franchise. It’s a great laugh.

Many characters to choose from © Starwars

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a fun and memorable experience that can be enjoyed on everything from PC to PlayStation 5. If you are a lover of Star Wars, LEGO, or are just looking to find a breather from “ooooh Elden Ring’ – Lego Star Wars would love to have you, and they are a charming host.