South Africa's Alan Hatherly on the podium at Les Gets XCO

Crowds returned en-masse to the Mercedes-Benz UCI Cross-country Mountain Bike World Cup for Rd4 of the competition in Les Gets, France. On Bastille weekend, the short track and cross-country races delivered some exciting racing in variable weather conditions. Recap on all the action in the links below and scroll down for highlights from the weekend.

Replay the XCO action from Les Gets

SOUTH AFRICAN ON THE MOVE

Alan Hatherly powered through the tough conditions to finish fourth © Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool

Alan Hatherly has made consistent strides up the field throughout the 2021 season. He battled through the sloppy conditions to finish in a season-high (so far) fourth.

SOME OTHER TALKING POINTS FROM THE LES GETS XCO FINALS

01 When it comes to attacks it's all about timing

In the women's short track (XCC) it was Jenny Rissveds who led for the majority of the race, the Swede pushed hard from the start, with French riders Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Loana Lecomte remaining tight on her wheel. A minor mistake on a corner caught Lecomte out affecting her rhythm. The front runners were joined by Brit Evie Richards but then disaster struck in the rock garden as her chain fell off.

"Today I had a random mechanical in the short track so I’m gutted I didn’t finish, but it’s bike racing and these things happen sometimes...," she noted after the race.

XC short track recap – Les Gets

The leaders stayed closely packed and Rissveds launched an attack with 2 laps to go. This huge exertion cost her on the final lap when Ferrand-Prevot launched a counter-attack sprinting up the climb to which Rissveds couldn't respond. Ferrand-Prevot timed her move to perfection taking the XCC win in front of a home crowd. While a tiring Rissveds was pipped to second place by Swiss rider Sina Frei. Commenting after the race Ferrand-Prévot noted that a headwind coming into the final straight had put her off an earlier attack, so she rode tactically behind Rissveds, conserving her energy until the final climb.

Women's XCC finish – Les Gets 2021

02 The ability for athletes to recover in supersonic time is incredible

Both Tom Pidcock and Kate Courtney made incredible recoveries from injuries that in the past would have ruled them out of racing for a while. Pidcock sustained a broken collar bone (in five places) after he was in an accident with a car while training on his bike. A week later he was out on his road bike again! Kate Courtney was diagnosed with a broken arm shortly after Nové Město, and while she didn't ride Leogang, she was back on the start line here in France.

A grimace from Courtney but probably more to do with the conditions © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto Today was a grind but Courtney can be satisfied with her result © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto

Both put in impressive performances in the XCC. A crash put Pidcock out of contention for the win, but he had been with the frontrunners before that. He was a DNF in the main race on Sunday, but that was more about the conditions than his shape. Courtney rode to a respectable eighth place in the XCC and finished 18th in the main race.

A pensive Tom Pidcock before the start of the men's race © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto Pidcock having some fun before he abandoned © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto

03 The energy of crowds was infectious

After nearly a two-year gap, friends, family and fans were able to be trackside providing their support. Even in the pouring rain of Sunday there was no let-up in the enthusiasm of the French crowd. In fact, the noise around the course was louder for the main race in the sodden conditions; the sound of cowbells could be heard all around the course. The encouragement of the crowd continued to spur on the riders and the riders greatly appreciated their presence.

Cow bells are a common sight at the alpine World Cup races © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto Lining the track to cheer on the pack © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto These guys set up camp © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto Giving the extra motivation when you really need it © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto Adding the energy back to the action © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto The rain didn't deter the spectators © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

04 A changing of the Swiss Guard?

For so long for the Swiss it has all been about Nino Schurter in men’s cross-country. Mathias Flückiger has lived under his shadow somewhat but this season it is Flückiger making the headlines back home in Switzerland. As he did in Leogang, Flückiger had the perfect weekend of winning the short track and the main Sunday cross-country race here in Les Gets.

Once he took the lead Mathias Flückiger never looked back © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto

The 32-year-old controlled the race from the second lap, a full-on attack on a descent meant he was able to gap Ondřej Cink, who was less sure of the wet track conditions underneath. From there he rode solo to the finish, handling the slippery course better than anyone. Dare we say it, Flückiger is now winning races like Schurter used to do, and is steadily building that aura that Schurter has among the field. Just a note on Schurter, he finished fifth in this, race but was a min and 21 seconds down on Schurter at the finish.

Splish, splosh at the start of the men's race © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto Mathias Flückiger and Ondrej Cink fight for the lead on the first lap © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto Just who is the Swiss No 1 currently, is it still Nino Schurter? © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto Pidcock leads a group of three over one of Les Gets' technical sections © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto Water even cold water was a welcome face wash for Flückiger at the finish © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto

05 Rissveds and Richards demonstrate incredible crash recoveries

Rain fell as the women's race started making the course conditions slick and unpredictable. It was a fierce battle to stay upright, with most riders having numerous crashes throughout. The race was driven by Loana Lecomte, with Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, Jenny Rissveds and Rebecca McConnell making up the chasing pack.

Pre-race focus from Rissveds © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto A flawless ride in conditions that were catching everyone else out © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto Signs of the crash seen in the big mud stripe across Rissved's chest © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto Richards is used to slippery cyclo cross condition © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto Grinding through the pain and through the ranks © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto An incredible four wins back to back for Lecomte © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto Relieved the race is over! © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto Evie Richards took her best elite result in third place © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

Rissveds slipped off a wooden platform in the woods, going straight over the bars and landing heavily. She didn't let the hard crash hold her back, though, and persevered with tenacity, steadily making up time she lost, passing others and moving into second place. Ferrand-Prévot got elbow-to-elbow with Lecomte until she slipped out and crashed on a grassy descent, losing valuable time and setting her out of rhythm.

A crash for Pauline Ferrand-Prevot affected her rhythm © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

Brit Evie Richards took advantage of this and began to advance, despite having a number of crashes herself. While challenging McConnell for third, she went over the bars on a muddy descent and rolled away from her bike, but jumping straight back up she remounted and continued.

Richards loving the wet weather © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

Richards got her best-ever Elite result, taking third place. While most the field was slipping and sliding about, Lecomte rode a calm and composed race and appeared to be one of the few riders not to have crashed. Taking the win, she's amounted an incredible four back-to-back World Cup podium top spots. This one made even sweeter by being on home soil.

06 Dressed in mud with battle scars

The rain started made the track slippery for the women's race © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto Most of the field had an encounter with the floor © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto Tyres covered in mud, cleats covered in mud, kit covered in mud © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto By the time the men's race started it was a full on mudfest © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto Riders were quickly covered in mud © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto Dismounts were necessary © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto Crashes were a common sight © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto Sliding was a frequent occurence © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto It was a wild race © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto Head to toe in mud © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto Still happy despite the mud © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

Both the women’s and men’s cross-country races took place in constant rain, and as you would expect track conditions deteriorated rapidly to the extent that some parts of the course were unrideable as the rain turned the dirt into sticky mud. Grip became an issue, and if a rider’s tyre choice wasn’t correct, crashing or sliding out on the bike was an inevitable occurrence. In many cases on the newly-built technical sections of the course it was best to dismount, as lines that were doable in the dry became less so the slick mud. No one was going to get away with clean kit either in this race; riders were also caked in mud head-to-toe in some instances.

Squeaky clean pre-race © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto Post-race realness © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

That said, the weather and changing course conditions didn’t take anything away from the race in terms of a spectacle. It can be a battle of wills and mental strength in conditions that were experienced at Les Gets, and sometimes you just have to get on with the task in hand.

07 Ondřej Cink certainly didn’t sink in the course conditions

The Czech rider is currently in the shape of his life, and outside Flückiger has been the standout men’s rider of this season, having had one second place finish (Leogang) and two fourths (Albstadt and Nové Město). Cink is simply the best climber in the men’s field, and that ability has seen him able to pull back time on riders consistently this season on the climbs at previous races. Here in Les Gets, Cink again showed that climbing strength.

Ondrej Cink goes full gas © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto

Though distanced early on by Flückiger, Cink plugged on and at one point in the middle part of the race was able to bring down a time gap of 28 seconds to 18 seconds on the first long climb on the course. Alas, Cink was not able to catch Flückiger and he finished second. The laps ran out in front of him and as Cink would probably admit, going downhill on technical descents isn’t one of his strengths, so he lost time to Flückiger that way. That said, if he can maintain this form and a course that features a lengthy climb, a first World Cup win can’t be far away.

Vlad Dascălu found the going hard © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto Lars Forster certainly enjoyed the conditions, he finished ninth © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto A seventh place for Simon Andreassen was a good return for his efforts © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto Alan Hatherly and Jordan Sarrou were in a close battle for third © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto Sarrou would come out on top. Hatherly would finish fourth © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto

