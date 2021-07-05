Head to toe in mud
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
MTB

South Africa's Alan Hatherly on the podium at Les Gets XCO

The Mercedes-Benz UCI MTB Cross-Country World Cup had its fourth in France. Get the highlights from racing and catch up on the key moments that characterised the racing weekend.
Written by Faye Brozek and Rajiv Desai
Updated on
Summary

  1. 1
    When it comes to attacks it's all about timing
  2. 2
    The ability for athletes to recover in supersonic time is incredible
  3. 3
    The energy of crowds was infectious
  4. 4
    A changing of the Swiss Guard?
  5. 5
    Rissveds and Richards demonstrate incredible crash recoveries
  6. 6
    Dressed in mud with battle scars
  7. 7
    Ondřej Cink certainly didn’t sink in the course conditions
Crowds returned en-masse to the Mercedes-Benz UCI Cross-country Mountain Bike World Cup for Rd4 of the competition in Les Gets, France. On Bastille weekend, the short track and cross-country races delivered some exciting racing in variable weather conditions. Recap on all the action in the links below and scroll down for highlights from the weekend.

Replay the XCO action from Les Gets

Get the results from the cross-country race in Les Gets and the overall standings for the World Cup here.

SOUTH AFRICAN ON THE MOVE

Alan Hatherly performs at UCI XCO World Cup in Les Gets, France on July 4th, 2021
Alan Hatherly powered through the tough conditions to finish fourth
© Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool
Alan Hatherly has made consistent strides up the field throughout the 2021 season. He battled through the sloppy conditions to finish in a season-high (so far) fourth.

SOME OTHER TALKING POINTS FROM THE LES GETS XCO FINALS

01

When it comes to attacks it's all about timing

In the women's short track (XCC) it was Jenny Rissveds who led for the majority of the race, the Swede pushed hard from the start, with French riders Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Loana Lecomte remaining tight on her wheel. A minor mistake on a corner caught Lecomte out affecting her rhythm. The front runners were joined by Brit Evie Richards but then disaster struck in the rock garden as her chain fell off.
"Today I had a random mechanical in the short track so I’m gutted I didn’t finish, but it’s bike racing and these things happen sometimes...," she noted after the race.
Bike · 6 min
XC short track recap – Les Gets
The leaders stayed closely packed and Rissveds launched an attack with 2 laps to go. This huge exertion cost her on the final lap when Ferrand-Prevot launched a counter-attack sprinting up the climb to which Rissveds couldn't respond. Ferrand-Prevot timed her move to perfection taking the XCC win in front of a home crowd. While a tiring Rissveds was pipped to second place by Swiss rider Sina Frei. Commenting after the race Ferrand-Prévot noted that a headwind coming into the final straight had put her off an earlier attack, so she rode tactically behind Rissveds, conserving her energy until the final climb.
Bike · 2 min
Women's XCC finish – Les Gets 2021
02

The ability for athletes to recover in supersonic time is incredible

Both Tom Pidcock and Kate Courtney made incredible recoveries from injuries that in the past would have ruled them out of racing for a while. Pidcock sustained a broken collar bone (in five places) after he was in an accident with a car while training on his bike. A week later he was out on his road bike again! Kate Courtney was diagnosed with a broken arm shortly after Nové Město, and while she didn't ride Leogang, she was back on the start line here in France.
Kate Courtney rides during the finals at the UCI MTB Cross-Country World Cup at Les Gets, France, on July 4, 2021.
A grimace from Courtney but probably more to do with the conditions
© Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto
Kate Courtney as seen after finals at the UCI MTB Cross-Country World Cup at Les Gets, France, on July 4, 2021.
Today was a grind but Courtney can be satisfied with her result
© Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto
Both put in impressive performances in the XCC. A crash put Pidcock out of contention for the win, but he had been with the frontrunners before that. He was a DNF in the main race on Sunday, but that was more about the conditions than his shape. Courtney rode to a respectable eighth place in the XCC and finished 18th in the main race.
Tom Pidcock as seen before finals at the UCI MTB Cross-Country World Cup at Les Gets, France, on July 4, 2021.
A pensive Tom Pidcock before the start of the men's race
© Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto
Tom Pidcock rides during finals at the UCI MTB Cross-Country World Cup at Les Gets, France, on July 4, 2021.
Pidcock having some fun before he abandoned
© Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto
03

The energy of crowds was infectious

After nearly a two-year gap, friends, family and fans were able to be trackside providing their support. Even in the pouring rain of Sunday there was no let-up in the enthusiasm of the French crowd. In fact, the noise around the course was louder for the main race in the sodden conditions; the sound of cowbells could be heard all around the course. The encouragement of the crowd continued to spur on the riders and the riders greatly appreciated their presence.
A spectator rings a cowbell in Les Gets, France on July 4, 2021.
Cow bells are a common sight at the alpine World Cup races
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
Fans seen at Les Gets, France on July 4, 2021.
Lining the track to cheer on the pack
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
Fans with a sign seen in Les Gets, France on July 4, 2021.
These guys set up camp
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
Fans cheer on Pauline Ferrand-Prevot in the rain in Les Gets, France on July 4, 2021.
Giving the extra motivation when you really need it
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
Adding the energy back to the action
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
The rain didn't deter the spectators
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
04

A changing of the Swiss Guard?

For so long for the Swiss it has all been about Nino Schurter in men’s cross-country. Mathias Flückiger has lived under his shadow somewhat but this season it is Flückiger making the headlines back home in Switzerland. As he did in Leogang, Flückiger had the perfect weekend of winning the short track and the main Sunday cross-country race here in Les Gets.
Mathias Flückiger rides during finals at the UCI MTB Cross-Country World Cup at Les Gets, France, on July 4, 2021.
Once he took the lead Mathias Flückiger never looked back
© Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto
The 32-year-old controlled the race from the second lap, a full-on attack on a descent meant he was able to gap Ondřej Cink, who was less sure of the wet track conditions underneath. From there he rode solo to the finish, handling the slippery course better than anyone. Dare we say it, Flückiger is now winning races like Schurter used to do, and is steadily building that aura that Schurter has among the field. Just a note on Schurter, he finished fifth in this, race but was a min and 21 seconds down on Schurter at the finish.
Start of the men's race at the UCI MTB Cross-Country World Cup at Les Gets, France, on July 4, 2021.
Splish, splosh at the start of the men's race
© Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto
Mathias Flückiger and Ondrej Cink race during finals at the UCI MTB Cross-Country World Cup at Les Gets, France, on July 4, 2021.
Mathias Flückiger and Ondrej Cink fight for the lead on the first lap
© Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto
Nino Schurter rides during finals at the UCI MTB Cross-Country World Cup at Les Gets, France, on July 4, 2021.
Just who is the Swiss No 1 currently, is it still Nino Schurter?
© Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto
Tom Pidcock as seen during finals at the UCI MTB Cross-Country World Cup at Les Gets, France, on July 4, 2021.
Pidcock leads a group of three over one of Les Gets' technical sections
© Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto
Water even cold water was a welcome face wash for Flückiger at the finish
© Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto
05

Rissveds and Richards demonstrate incredible crash recoveries

Rain fell as the women's race started making the course conditions slick and unpredictable. It was a fierce battle to stay upright, with most riders having numerous crashes throughout. The race was driven by Loana Lecomte, with Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, Jenny Rissveds and Rebecca McConnell making up the chasing pack.
Jenny Rissveds seen at the UCI XCC World Cup in Les Gets, France on July 2nd, 2021.
Pre-race focus from Rissveds
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
Loana Lecomte performs during the UCI MTB Cross-Country World Cup at Les Gets, France, on July 4, 2021.
A flawless ride in conditions that were catching everyone else out
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
Jenny Rissveds performs at the UCI XCO World Cup in Les Gets, France on July 4th, 2021
Signs of the crash seen in the big mud stripe across Rissved's chest
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
Evie Richards comes around a berm during the UCI MTB Cross-Country World Cup at Les Gets, France, on July 4, 2021.
Richards is used to slippery cyclo cross condition
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
Grinding through the pain and through the ranks
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
An incredible four wins back to back for Lecomte
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
Relieved the race is over!
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
Evie Richards took her best elite result in third place
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
Rissveds slipped off a wooden platform in the woods, going straight over the bars and landing heavily. She didn't let the hard crash hold her back, though, and persevered with tenacity, steadily making up time she lost, passing others and moving into second place. Ferrand-Prévot got elbow-to-elbow with Lecomte until she slipped out and crashed on a grassy descent, losing valuable time and setting her out of rhythm.
Pauline Ferrand-Prevot covered in mud at the UCI MTB Cross-Country World Cup at Les Gets, France, on July 4, 2021.
A crash for Pauline Ferrand-Prevot affected her rhythm
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
Brit Evie Richards took advantage of this and began to advance, despite having a number of crashes herself. While challenging McConnell for third, she went over the bars on a muddy descent and rolled away from her bike, but jumping straight back up she remounted and continued.
Evie Richards smiles in the rain at the UCI MTB Cross-Country World Cup at Les Gets, France, on July 4, 2021.
Richards loving the wet weather
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
Richards got her best-ever Elite result, taking third place. While most the field was slipping and sliding about, Lecomte rode a calm and composed race and appeared to be one of the few riders not to have crashed. Taking the win, she's amounted an incredible four back-to-back World Cup podium top spots. This one made even sweeter by being on home soil.
06

Dressed in mud with battle scars

Rocio del Alba falls off her bike during the UCI MTB Cross-Country World Cup at Les Gets, France, on July 4, 2021.
The rain started made the track slippery for the women's race
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
Womens XCO race crash in Les Gets, France on July 4, 2021.
Most of the field had an encounter with the floor
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
Jenny Rissveds runs with bike in Les Gets, France on July 4, 2021.
Tyres covered in mud, cleats covered in mud, kit covered in mud
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
Muddy puddle on the course in Les Gets, France on July 4, 2021.
By the time the men's race started it was a full on mudfest
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
Riders were quickly covered in mud
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
Dismounts were necessary
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
Crashes were a common sight
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
Sliding was a frequent occurence
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
It was a wild race
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
Head to toe in mud
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
Still happy despite the mud
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
Both the women’s and men’s cross-country races took place in constant rain, and as you would expect track conditions deteriorated rapidly to the extent that some parts of the course were unrideable as the rain turned the dirt into sticky mud. Grip became an issue, and if a rider’s tyre choice wasn’t correct, crashing or sliding out on the bike was an inevitable occurrence. In many cases on the newly-built technical sections of the course it was best to dismount, as lines that were doable in the dry became less so the slick mud. No one was going to get away with clean kit either in this race; riders were also caked in mud head-to-toe in some instances.
Jordan Sarrou before racing in the UCI MTB Cross-Country World Cup at Les Gets, France, on July 4, 2021.
Squeaky clean pre-race
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
Jordan Sarrou covered in mud after racing in the UCI MTB Cross-Country World Cup at Les Gets, France, on July 4, 2021.
Post-race realness
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
That said, the weather and changing course conditions didn’t take anything away from the race in terms of a spectacle. It can be a battle of wills and mental strength in conditions that were experienced at Les Gets, and sometimes you just have to get on with the task in hand.
07

Ondřej Cink certainly didn’t sink in the course conditions

The Czech rider is currently in the shape of his life, and outside Flückiger has been the standout men’s rider of this season, having had one second place finish (Leogang) and two fourths (Albstadt and Nové Město). Cink is simply the best climber in the men’s field, and that ability has seen him able to pull back time on riders consistently this season on the climbs at previous races. Here in Les Gets, Cink again showed that climbing strength.
Ondrej Cink rides during finals at the UCI MTB Cross-Country World Cup at Les Gets, France, on July 4, 2021.
Ondrej Cink goes full gas
© Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto
Though distanced early on by Flückiger, Cink plugged on and at one point in the middle part of the race was able to bring down a time gap of 28 seconds to 18 seconds on the first long climb on the course. Alas, Cink was not able to catch Flückiger and he finished second. The laps ran out in front of him and as Cink would probably admit, going downhill on technical descents isn’t one of his strengths, so he lost time to Flückiger that way. That said, if he can maintain this form and a course that features a lengthy climb, a first World Cup win can’t be far away.
Vlad Dascălu as seen at the UCI MTB Cross-Country World Cup at Les Gets, France, on July 4, 2021.
Vlad Dascălu found the going hard
© Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto
Lars Forster rides during finals at the UCI MTB Cross-Country World Cup at Les Gets, France, on July 4, 2021.
Lars Forster certainly enjoyed the conditions, he finished ninth
© Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto
Simon Andreassen rides during finals at the UCI MTB Cross-Country World Cup at Les Gets, France, on July 4, 2021.
A seventh place for Simon Andreassen was a good return for his efforts
© Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto
Alan Hatherly rides during finals at the UCI MTB Cross-Country World Cup at Les Gets, France, on July 4, 2021.
Alan Hatherly and Jordan Sarrou were in a close battle for third
© Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto
Sarrou would come out on top. Hatherly would finish fourth
© Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto
Published on
