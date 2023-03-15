Leticia Bufoni in South AFrica
© Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool
Skateboarding

See what happened when Leticia Bufoni collabed with a local artist

On a recent trip to South Africa, Brazilian skateboarder Leticia Bufoni teamed up with Johannesburg-based artist Fhatuwani Mukheli for a unique collaboration.
Written by The Editors
2 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Leticia Bufoni

Brazilian icon Letícia Bufoni is a five-time X Games gold medallist who's breaking down barriers in women's skateboarding.

BrazilBrazil

Brandon Valjalo

Having dominated competitions throughout Africa, Jozi kid Brandon Valjalo is now showcasing South African skateboarding to the world.

South AfricaSouth Africa
Brazilian skateboarder Leticia Bufoni has teamed up with Johannesburg-based artist Fhatuwani Mukheli for a unique collaboration that celebrates African culture and the vibrant skateboarding community. The collaboration involved designing custom skateboard decks with an authentic African touch that blends Bufoni's skating prowess and Mukheli's artistic vision.
Bufoni kicked off the day by hosting a workshop at the Pimville Skatepark in Johannesburg. The event featured a series of demonstrations of skateboarding skills, knowledge sharing, and the giveaway of multiple signed boards. Brandon Valjalo joined Bufoni in hosting the workshop.
Mukheli, who is the co-founder and director of I See a Different You, a collective of Soweto-born creatives, worked with Bufoni to design custom skateboard decks that reflect African heritage and contemporary artistic expressions. The collaboration also welcomed members of Island Gals Shred, a community built by women in skateboarding to embrace and increase the female skateboarding scene in Africa.
The custom boards were given the finishing touches by Bufoni and two young skaters who added a splash of their own identity merged with Mukheli's Afro-modern aesthetic. The collaboration brought together different cultures and perspectives, creating a unique visual representation of the intersection between skateboarding and African art. Stay tuned for more stories from Bufoni's South African tour.

