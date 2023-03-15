See what happened when Leticia Bufoni collabed with a local artist

for a unique collaboration that celebrates African culture and the vibrant skateboarding community. The collaboration involved designing custom skateboard decks with an authentic African touch that blends Bufoni's skating prowess and Mukheli's artistic vision.

Bufoni kicked off the day by hosting a workshop at the Pimville Skatepark in Johannesburg. The event featured a series of demonstrations of skateboarding skills, knowledge sharing, and the giveaway of multiple signed boards.

Mukheli, who is the co-founder and director of I See a Different You, a collective of Soweto-born creatives, worked with Bufoni to design custom skateboard decks that reflect African heritage and contemporary artistic expressions. The collaboration also welcomed members of Island Gals Shred, a community built by women in skateboarding to embrace and increase the female skateboarding scene in Africa.

Mukheli, who is the co-founder and director of I See a Different You, a collective of Soweto-born creatives, worked with Bufoni to design custom skateboard decks that reflect African heritage and contemporary artistic expressions. The collaboration also welcomed members of Island Gals Shred, a community built by women in skateboarding to embrace and increase the female skateboarding scene in Africa.

Mukheli, who is the co-founder and director of I See a Different You, a collective of Soweto-born creatives, worked with Bufoni to design custom skateboard decks that reflect African heritage and contemporary artistic expressions. The collaboration also welcomed members of Island Gals Shred, a community built by women in skateboarding to embrace and increase the female skateboarding scene in Africa.