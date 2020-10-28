Lex Lafoy Found Her Magic in the Chaos

Like most of us, 2020 has been a year of change and growth for Lex LaFoy . The biggest change in Lex’s life is that she once again calls Durban home. It’s not often musicians leave the cultural hub of Jozi for its less ambitious sister city, but when lockdown loomed in March, Lex realised that home is where the heart is, and her heart was in Durban.

Joburg just didn’t feel like the right fit for Lex anymore, “I mean, the apartment I was staying in, it was cold, it was mostly concrete. You know, one of those new-age apartments in Maboneng. I was dying. I was like, “Nah.” So I packed my shit and I came home. It's been the best decision ever.” That’s not to say that she doesn’t still have a place in her heart for Jozi, “I mean, I love being in Joburg. I feel like I learned what I needed to learn. I gained the experience and the business acumen I needed to. Now I just want to take that and run with it.” While Jozi helped her develop her bill-paying skills, Durban offers more on the interpersonal level, “I love everything that I've learned in Joburg. And I love the balance that Durban brings, like the strong creativity, the strong Ubuntuness, the strong sense of community, and love, and support. So I feel like each city has its own strengths and weaknesses, you know?”

You might think that Lex’s latest single ‘Durban Magic’ came about from the move but it’s actually one of the catalysts for it. Lex was invited by Lord Script (who featured on her ‘22’ album) to meet up with the team at Cultured Chaos Studios and record a feature for the Choice Assorted EP in September 2019 where she met a young producer named BMS. He was keen to work with Lex so they exchanged details and he sent her a beat. When she heard it, Lex knew she had something special on her hands. December saw Lex back in the booth at Cultured Chaos Studios, this time to lay down the vocals for Durban Magic.

Lex LaFoy © Sabelo Mkhabela

The experience Lex had at Cultured Chaos Studios is one of the reasons why she came back home, “What ended up happening was, organically, Teabag and Cultured Chaos served as a major central point in this uniting and this, like, structured coordinating that I've wanted to see happen in Durban for a long time.” Lex made herself useful to the team, helping set up listening sessions and working behind the scenes with other artists. It’s brought a renewed vigour to her creativity and love of the Durban creative scene. You could say, she found her magic in the chaos.

While Lex has spent most of the last year collaborating with like-minded musicians (like this feature on Yahsna’s ‘Aybo’ alongside Ms Andii), the national lockdown gave her some time to finish a personal project she’d quietly been working on since she went on tour with iFani in 2014/2015- a children’s book called Queen Shalabeama and the Star Children. Lex took her time with it and would only write when inspiration struck, ”Every time I would get something or something would come to mind, I'd add to it until eventually, about a year later, the entire first draft was done.” Lex had the draft done in 2016 but found other aspects of her career required more focus. She’d touch up the book from time to time but it wasn’t until last year that she felt ready to move forward by approaching Zama Dlamini to illustrate it.

Zama and Lex were part of a creative collective called Good Vibes and Music back in 2017 so Lex knew Zama was the right person to convey the whimsical and mystical tone, “I just knew she was perfect. She was the best illustrator for the project because she's got that eternal inner child vibe. Like her artwork just immediately said, “This is the illustrator you need”, you know? And then, earlier this year when lockdown happened, it allowed me to really focus and catch up on things that I kind of put on the side over time.”

Queen Shalabeama and the Star Children Cover © Zama Dlamini

The book is inspired by people who she calls “star children”- creative types who are often misunderstood and ostracised by society. “Your star children, to me, are indigos. They're empaths. They're gifted kids,” Lex explains. “Young people, creatives who find it hard to fit into this world's norms that are just not friendly for the creative, man.” Lex knows this all too well, “ I faced so many challenges, dude. With my family, you know? Just to be able to be myself, I had to leave the city. I had to go to Joburg, but people don't understand why I went to Joburg. I went to Joburg so I could just have the space to be myself.” Now, Lex is back home and she’s more herself than she’s ever been.