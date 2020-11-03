Kai Lenny's "Life of Kai" trailer
Red Bull showcases the wild dreams and otherworldly travels of Kai Lenny in "Life of Kai."
"Life of Kai" is a new Red Bull series that offers a behind-the-scenes look at the imagination, athleticism, and bravery it takes to be Kai Lenny – the most prodigious waterman on Earth. The five episode series will launch on November 11th, following Kai and the 2019-2020 big-wave competition season and hydrofoiling the largest waves in the world at Portugal's Nazare. Watch as Kai goes on a globetrotting quest around the world chasing his wildest dreams to set new boundaries in the realms of big-wave surfing.
At just 28 years old and already the youngest person ever elected to the Surfing Hall of Fame, Kai is a once-in-a-lifetime athletic talent and perhaps the truest distillation of the term “waterman” to ever grace the Earth. The two-time reigning Red Bull Big Wave Awards Overall Award winner has won numerous big-wave surfing events, eight paddleboarding world championships, claimed a litany of kitesurfing and windsurfing championships and pioneered the sport of hydrofoiling, all before turning 30 through an unmatched devotion to the water. Now, "Life of Kai" will offer fans unparalleled access into the inner workings, daily routines, and sterling support system of an oceanic titan.
“Growing up on Maui as the son of two lifelong windsurfers, all I ever wanted to do was be in the ocean,” says Kai. “It was the one place I felt most connected, particularly in big waves. As I grew, I wanted to expand that connection, so I tried as many different disciplines on the ocean as I could. This series represents me chasing that connection around the world.”
Along the way viewers get to see a raw glimpse into the nonstop preparation it takes to conquer mountains made of water, what happens when things go very badly in heavy surf and–for good measure–just how hectic the travel schedule of a world champion surfer is.
"I think having a crew follow me around the world really allows people to see not only how much coordination, movement, and training goes into surfing these big waves," says Kai, "but also the support network you need to be able to make it all work."
