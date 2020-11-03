Kai Lenny's "Life of Kai" trailer

"Life of Kai" is a new Red Bull series that offers a behind-the-scenes look at the imagination, athleticism, and bravery it takes to be

– the most prodigious waterman on Earth. The five episode series will launch on November 11th, following Kai and the 2019-2020 big-wave competition season and hydrofoiling the largest waves in the world at Portugal's Nazare. Watch as Kai goes on a globetrotting quest around the world chasing his wildest dreams to set new boundaries in the realms of big-wave surfing.