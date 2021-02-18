Recently, Ryan Sandes and Kane Reilly (his oft partner in mountain missions) set out to run from Cape Point Lighthouse to Mouille Point Lighthouse. It didn’t quite go according to plan. In fact on paper the attempt was a failure. In the eyes of Ryan and Kane, however, it was an epic day out. Prompting Kane to coin something of a new mantra: ‘It doesn’t always have to be successful, to be a success.’

“In general when Ryan or Andre Gie or Luke Powers comes up with an idea I usually just commit right away - ‘cool, sounds like a plan,’ without giving it too much thought. This was pretty similar,” says Kane.

Ryan and Kane about to set off from Cape Point Lighthouse © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool

According to Kane he knew ‘a bit’ more about the route than what he did of 13 Peaks before he and Ryan first attempted that FKT. “But, I don’t think either of us really had that much of an idea of what we were getting into. We had run some of the trails, but a lot of it was pretty unknown.”

“We definitely underestimated it,” agrees Ryan, adding that curfew times and a few other restrictions added to the time pressure, ultimately forcing them to stop.

Hard to believe that is within city limits in the beautiful Mother City © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool

"The whole thing was a fairly impromptu idea and I plotted the route very quickly," says Ryan. According to Ryan, if it was a bigger project he would’ve done more recces and taken more time to plan the exact route, but that was not the idea behind this attempt.

"The idea was to have some fun on one day, on a new route in our backyard," says Ryan.

A different view on Cape Town's iconic mountain scapes © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool

"Here and there we definitely didn’t choose the best route," adds Kane. "Especially from Simon’s Town to Silvermine - in fact it was horrific! Just a combination of soft sandy trails and really steep terrain, we basically ran up the back of Ou Kaapse Weg, which on a really hot day is not a great idea."

"But, not getting the route right and getting a little pushed for time (and ultimately not finishing) has definitely got us more excited for the next attempt..."

Don't (always) have to win, to grin © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool

At almost all the major lookouts you can look back and see Cape Point and look forward and see Devil’s Peak so you really have a feeling of running between the two points which is great for a born-and-bred Capetonian Kane Reilly

Indeed the pair are gearing up for another attempt. This time slightly better prepared and on a more refined route. "I guess the route is a similar concept to The Puffer which is quite an iconic trail race in Cape Town. But that (Puffer) route is a lot more over the mountains. Our new route is 75-odd km and bit more direct and streamlined (about 10kms less than than the previous attempt)," Ryan says.

"There is a little bit less elevation but the feedback Kane and I got was that a lot of people wanted to know the route so that they could give it a bash, this 'new' one makes it far more accessible."