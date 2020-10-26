American duo Soul Clap reel in the sunshine with a new Choice Mix
Listen to an hour of funky house, afrobeats and more from Boston’s beloved party starters ahead of the release of their upcoming single, Jussa Come.
Soul Clap have never been artists to stay in one lane. The US duo live their musical world in technicolour, blazing forward with a futuristic take on house music that encompasses all sounds funked-up and freaky. As anyone who’s seen them DJ or witnessed their party, House Of EFUNK, will attest to, it’s all about peace, love and unity on a Soul Clap dancefloor. So it’s little wonder that the pair are in such high demand.
Eli Goldstein and Charlie Levine have been making music and playing together for the better part of two decades now, meeting as teens on the Boston rave scene, then later DJing and producing as Soul Clap in the ‘00s. But they're still keeping things fresh even after all these years. Their back catalogue shifts across disco, deep house, hip-hop and funk, featuring collaborations with legends like George Clinton’s Funkadelic and expert remixes of classics like Laid Back’s Bakerman.
For their new single, Jussa Come, they’re switching their sound up once again by linking up with vocal duo Sha-Lor. The story of the record is one of house music resurrection: Sha-Lor (comprised of Sharmelle and Lori Lava) broke out in 1988 with the naughty garage house hit, I’m In Love, produced by Newcleus and Dream 2 Science’s Cozmo D. Their musical journey trailed off after that, but, thanks to a friendship struck up with Cozmo, Soul Clap are bringing Sha-Lor back to the masses over 30 years later.
Sha-Lor are now Lava and her daughter Ashanti and Jussa Come blends their Caribbean roots with Soul Clap's house sensibility for a dancehall-infused groover.
“We have a deep love for Caribbean music and jumped at the opportunity to fuse it with our electronic/house sound,” Soul Clap tell us. “Working together has been very natural. Lori Lava is a fountain of talent and creativity and the music that we’ve recorded and performed together is a reflection of that energy!”
Jussa Come drops on Soul Clap Records on May 22, kicking off a run of remixes and a promised third Soul Clap album later this year. To get things off to a flyer, the pair have delivered a Choice Mix that flies fast through soca, afrobeats, highlife and house, recorded “as a tribute to the Vujaday Festival in Barbados.” It starts off in laidback territory, before the pair heat things up with the big-room energy that has made them such feel-good favourites.
“This April was supposed to be our third year playing out on the beach and the festival has beautiful Caribbean flavour. Our mix is an exploration and celebration of the Afro-Caribbean sounds in dance music and beyond, which really is the spirit of Jussa Come!”
