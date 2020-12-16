London duo win Red Bull Basement with eco washing machine

Mentorship accelerates your idea and safeguards you from making unnecessary mistakes.

The global finals for Red Bull Basement 's search for the most innovative, tech-based solution to a pressing problem was held this past weekend. The event, attended by 38 teams comprising of university-level students, was to be held in Japan this year, a plan that had to change due to the lockdown.

Randolph Meth and Kwanda Jakalase © Mpumelelo Macu

South Africa was represented by the duo of Kwanda Jakalase and Randolph Meth of the Silicon Energy Technology energy company and their Solar Mitha Generator . Their idea was chosen among 24 ideas from various universities around Mzansi (3, 800 student teams applied globally).

A week-long global workshop, designed to assist the teams in "refining their concepts with the help of mentorship programmes."

The excellent panel of judges had illuminating questions directed at the teams, who were whittled down to 9 during the first round of presentations. The 9 teams had to do an elevator-style pitch, and these underwent further scrutiny by the judges. The process led to three carefully-selected teams: Lava Aqua X presented a water-saving device, the work of UK-based Product Engineering students; UniThink from Pakistan had ideas around how education could be reformed; and Slovakia's Charging Revolution , who came up with the idea a device charger that generates energy with a simple move of the hand.

Randolph Meth and Kwanda Jakalase © Mpumelelo Macu

The elevator pitches were presented in a virtual world where participants appeared as holograms. This added an impressive touch to the event.

UniThink's vision for how their product could be applied was impressive, while Lava Aqua X's mention of the multiple ways Red Bull's assistance rapidly advanced their idea to prototyping stage -- including affording them access to the city council, and to a means of trademarking their idea -- put them in the lead from the get-go. Lava Aqua X emerged the winners.

During the final round, one of the judges asked UniThink an IP-related question, which is something innovators struggle to wrap their heads around, leading to their ideas being stolen pre-maturely, and them having no legal recourse to pursue a case. The team responded by saying that IP was front and centre in their application, especially since people who use their platform would also be sharing their own creations.

The Lava Aqua X team had five weeks to bring their product to life © Mark Roe/Red Bull Content Pool

An elated Lava Aqua X had shared previously that they were at a stage where a good source of funding would propel them to the next level. "Success would be getting our hands on the funds to do that," they said. It's safe to say that they've attained their goal, and fully at that.

Kwanda Jakalase © Mpumelelo Macu

While they might not have won, Kwanda and Randolph shared that they already had people who'd taken interest in their company, with some having pre-bought several units of their generator.

Randolph Meth © Mpumelelo Macu

Reflecting on the week that was, Kwanda said: "When we took a tour of [our mentors] Dimension Data, we were encouraged and discouraged at the same time. Discouraged in the sense that there's so much to do, there's a huge gap to get to that [level]." Randolf added that the importance of mentors for entrepreneurs was re-enforced. "It accelerates [your idea] and safeguards you from making unnecessary mistakes."

