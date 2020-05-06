Lucy Charles-Barclay on competing in the new Zwift Pro Tri Series

Without a race calendar at present, and with no idea of when racing might take place again, many athletes are struggling to maintain motivation.

So virtual racing platform Zwift has stepped in to fill that void with a new race series that is proving hugely popular with both the pros taking part and those watching live streams of the events at home.

The Z Pro Tri Series began on April 15, and saw some of the world’s best triathletes virtually racing a 23km loop around New York’s Central Park. Britain’s Lucy Charles-Barclay led for large parts of the race but was beaten into second by Bermuda’s Flora Duffy by a fraction of a second. In the men’s race, Britain’s Jimmy Kershaw snatched victory from Antony Costes and Lionel Sanders in a similarly close finish.

The second race upped the competition, and during 1.5 laps of the London Loop, which included two summits of Box Hill, Charles-Barclay, who has finished second in the IRONMAN World Championships for the past three years , battled with Britain’s Emma Pallant, eventually dropping her at the top of the final climb to take victory. The men’s race was won by France’s Sam Laidlow, with Jonny Brownlee coming sixth and his brother Alistair eighth.

In the latest race that took place on April 29, Charles-Barclay was on the podium again, claiming bronze after 14 brutal laps of a 1.2mile circuit in 'Crit City'.

Charles-Barclay is a huge advocate of Zwift, and has been training on it for more than four years. Here, she reveals how virtual racing has reignited her training and reveals her tips for getting the most out of the platform.

How much are you enjoying Zwift’s Pro Tri Race series so far?

It’s been great. I’ve been an avid Zwift user for a while, as I do most of my riding indoors and use it most days, but it’s been really good to have the Z Pro Tri Series start. It’s a permanent fixture of the week every Wednesday, with all the top triathletes on the start line. I’ve spoken to a number of other pros and they’re taking it seriously and prepping like they would for a normal race. Their whole week is working up to that day. There are so many big names lining up, it’s been super-competitive and really fun as well.

Do you think it will get more serious as the weeks go on?

We’ll definitely see a rise in competition. I knew I’d have an advantage, as I know a bit more about the tactics and how things work on Zwift. After the first race, a number of the top pro women were saying, “I didn’t know what a PowerUp [an in-game performance booster] was. So it will get more competitive as people learn how and when they should be using a drafting PowerUp, or the lightweight PowerUp, for example, or just learning tactics like how many fewer watts you need to put out if you sit at the back, or when to make a break.

Is it good to have these races to focus on at the moment?

The new series means Lucy can push herself – like she would do in races © James Mitchell / Red Bull Content Pool

I’ve always been super-competitive, so to be able to have an injection of that into my week is huge. After the first race, my husband [and pro triathlete] Reece, who also races in the men’s race, and I had such a buzz. It was exactly what we needed. With no sense of when we’re going to have a real race, to be able to actually push myself and turn myself inside out has been really good.

I’m a bit weird in that I do enjoy the pain, and I get the same kind of nervousness before the race as if it were a real race Lucy Charles-Barclay

How hard are the races?

They are pretty tough. One of my main goals during this period has been to improve my threshold power, and I’ve definitely seen an improvement. I hit a new max heart rate in the second race, 190, which I’ve never seen before on the bike, so that gives you a sense of how hard I was working.

Your live stream of the race showed you suffering a lot…

I’m a bit weird in that I do enjoy the pain, and I get the same kind of nervousness before the race as if it were a real race. But as soon as the race starts, the adrenaline kicks in, and by the end I start to go numb – even though it hurts, I don’t feel it too much. I’ve never been able to push up my watts per kilo as much as I did in that second race [up to 6.9 w/kg].

Check out the livestream from Lucy's race on April 15 below:

Would you encourage people to watch the races live, either via your stream or Zwift’s?

My family are watching it every week, and finding it just as exciting as when they stream a race live. If you want a bit of excitement, or motivation, and you’re missing watching triathlons, then I’d definitely recommend watching. Particularly because it features the top names in the sport.

What practical tips do you have for starting races strongly on Zwift?

There’s a slight delay in Zwift reading your power, so 10 seconds before the race starts, you need to be ramping up your power to make sure that you’re hitting your max as the banner lifts. If you wait until the banner lifts you will get left behind straight away. You have to go flat-out to get into the front pack and to make sure you’re where you need to be, because if you lose the front group, it’s impossible to get back on.

How important are the in-game PowerUps?

PowerUps can provide a big advantage during a race – if used properly © Zwift

It’s more about when you use them. There are different ways you can use them – if you’re suffering and you need a rest, a good time to use one is when you’re sitting in the pack. Maybe to give you a 15-second break then get back on. Another good time to use one is if you want to make a break or drop someone – using a PowerUp creates a bigger gap. If you use a featherweight, for example, on the flat, it won’t help you – you need to make sure you use it while you’re on a big gradient.

Ten seconds before the race starts, you need to be ramping up your power to make sure that you’re hitting your max as the banner lifts. If you wait until the banner lifts you will get left behind straight away Lucy Charles-Barclay

Do you enjoy customising your avatar and bike?

Choosing the right bike and kit can make all the difference, says Lucy © Zwift

Picking the right bike and wheels for the course plays a big part, just like in the real world. Then there’s picking your kit – helmet, hairstyle, glasses. I like to have a bit of fun with it, hence why I picked a silly flat cap for my second race. I don’t know if there was an aero penalty there…

What are essentials for riding indoors?

A fan is 100 percent essential. Reece and I have both got the Wahoo Headwind, which you can link to your cadence or heart rate, so the higher they go, the harder the fan blows. A big screen helps, as it means you can concentrate on what’s going on – what the other riders are doing, what you’re doing, what’s coming up.

How important is the social aspect of Zwift?

It’s really important, especially at times like these. It’s a way of staying social and setting up group rides with your friends. I’ve also been doing a weekly time trial with some of the British triathlete women – normally we’re racing against each other, but we’ve made a team so that we can all race together.

Do you have any advice for anyone who’s thinking of trying Zwift?

I recommend doing the free trial, because you’ll probably get hooked. I’ve been on Zwift for about four years, and I’m not bored yet. I’ve even managed to get my dad on there. I know tonnes of people who’ve said. “I never want to ride indoors” and have been converted to loving Zwift, so give it a try.

How does indoor training help riders out on the roads?

Zwift provides data on everything from heart-rate to power output and RPM © Zwift

It gives you more time to actually look at your data which you might not look at while you’re riding outside. You can get a sense of how hard you work at a certain heart rate and how that correlates to your power. I found that I never looked at data much when I first came into triathlon, but after riding indoors, I learned a lot. Then when I went out on the road it taught me to pace a climb by looking at heart rate or power.

I’ve never been able to push up my watts per kilo as much as I did in that second race Lucy Charles-Barclay

What’s the next race in the Z Pro Tri Series?

We don’t know the route until we get sent it on Tuesdays, so we’re all eagerly awaiting where we’re going to be racing next. I think they’re planning on doing a few things to make sure races are fair – maybe getting athletes to weigh-in on the day, make sure power meters are validated, perhaps by a second source. I’d like to see that as well.