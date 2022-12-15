Maglera Doe Boy: Five of his biggest tracks

Maglera Doe Boy was born in a small town in the Freestate called Reitz and raised in a Klerksdorp township called Kanana, in the North West province. He started rapping at a young age, with his name a reference to Klerksdorp - also known as Maglera - and Atlanta-rapper Doe Boy. His first release was 2015’s “Progression”, which garnered him some recognition, but it was once he started featuring on tracks with Slikour, Towdeemac, Ginger Trill, Cassper Nyovest, and Khuli Chana, that he really became known. A member of the creative collective ONDE (One Nine Dubel Exx), his rap style is influenced by motswako and West Coast gangsta rap - which was dubbed “Strata” by his peer, Apu Sebekedi. Here on the back of his epic performance for his

, we look at 5 tracks that helped him rise to the top.