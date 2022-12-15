Maglera Doe Boy: Five of his biggest tracks

Maglera Doe Boy was born in a small town in the Freestate called Reitz and raised in a Klerksdorp township called Kanana, in the North West province. He started rapping at a young age, with his name a reference to Klerksdorp - also known as Maglera - and Atlanta-rapper Doe Boy. His first release was 2015’s “Progression”, which garnered him some recognition, but it was once he started featuring on tracks with Slikour, Towdeemac, Ginger Trill, Cassper Nyovest, and Khuli Chana, that he really became known. A member of the creative collective ONDE (One Nine Dubel Exx), his rap style is influenced by motswako and West Coast gangsta rap - which was dubbed “Strata” by his peer, Apu Sebekedi. Here on the back of his epic performance for his Episode of 64 Bars, we look at 5 tracks that helped him rise to the top.
The Nostalgic Nongoloza Freestyle (feat. Marley Bloo, Vitu, Mojileon, Lucille & Nathi Fani) 2015
Taken from his 2015 debut EP, “Progression”, “The Nostalgic Nongoloza Freestyle” was produced by Nash-Beats and features a laid-back back led by mellow kicks and a muted kick drum. The video, shot by Kutlwano Percy Madilola, highlights Kanana and the characters that live there. Combining witty wordplay with flawless delivery, the track details the influences of his lyrical content, style, and sound.
Bodega 2018
With “Bodega”, Maglera Doe Boy announced himself as the next big motswako rapper after Cassper Nyovest. Released on Khuli Chana's imprint My Throne Records, the 808-heavy track was produced by Subs and Ememkay. His wordplay remains everpresent with lines such as “Weejun moccasins and the socks secret/It's for the toes/Paint pictures with the rebel youth 'cause we never listen/Van Gogh” a testament to his wit.
10 Deep 2021
Produced by Khalil Masia, “10 Deep” comes through with strong drill influences. Taken from his 2021 release “2Player (The Digital Score)”, which saw him collaborate with likes of PatrickLee, Slique, Reason, pH Raw X, Khuli Chana, and KayGizm, the visuals for the track were directed by Motion Billy. Once again showcasing Maglera, this time though, rolling in luxury cars and surrounded by women. With a dark, eerie vibe, the track forms part of what Maglera described the release as “the memoirs of a township kid”.
01
Dor Do Povo (with Ason) 2022
The lead single from his debut album “Diaspora”, “Dor Do Povo” sees Maglera Doe Boy once again rapping over a MashBeatz production, painting a bleak picture of township life. Lines such as “You born alone, don't die alone/Some people have it really hard, they don't even got a home/I know a few from back at home/We used to blom when I was young but now I miss 'em, now we grown” highlight the struggles he witnessed growing up. These sombre themes are complemented by an equally sombre production, featuring a languid guitar melody and touches of log drum.
02
Makazana 2022
On “Makazana”, Maglera Doe Boy once again details township life and the struggles it brings. The track opens with a sample from an SABC news report about a murder in his home township of Kanana. Produced by T.Zack, the production is minimal and eerie, with a soft pad playing continuously throughout the track. With lines like “Homie a crook, other cousin a copper/He don't live by the book, he came up in the block”, he showcases the juxtaposition of township life and what people have to do to survive. The video is heavily stylised, features township imagery and shows Maglera Doe Boy and crew preparing for a funeral.