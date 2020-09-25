See the making of big wave surfing's most talented duo, Team Young Bulls
Go behind the scenes with Kai Lenny and Lucas Chumbo in the days, hours and minutes leading up to the Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge, the event that proved they were the best team in big wave surfing.
Out of the many extraordinary big waves ridden over the course of a winter season, there are only a few that instantly stand out and make the collective surfing world stop and say: "Yep, that's a Big Wave Awards contender."
Cases in point: Billy Kemper's Icarus-like journey through a Jaws tube back in January; Justine Dupont's supremely surfed left-hander at Nazaré in November of 2019; and, finally, Kai Lenny's show-stopping 70-footer in the Nazaré Tow Challenge in February.
For today's purposes, let's take a closer look at Kai's wave. Go on, stop here and go to the 07:50 mark in the video above. Instead of keeping your eyes on Kai on the tow rope, watch his team-mate, Lucas Chumbo, driving the ski. Not only is Chumbo essentially plowing down the face of this quickly mutantising wave, but he's heading toward the pitching lip. At the last possible second, he cuts the throttle and turns 180 degrees, slingshotting Kai into the most perfect tow line. No wonder Kai was able to fade to very bottom of the wave just as it stood up to its maximum height of 70ft.
That there, friends, is team work. As spontaneous and rawly talented as Lenny and Chumbo are, the reality is these two friends didn't go into that unforgettable session cold. They put in a lot of hard work before that wave ever showed up on the horizon – which, if you missed it, won Lenny the 2020 Red Bull Big Wave Awards XXL title.
In the fresh edit above, you'll see how Lenny and Chumbo came together in the days leading up to the Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge, just as a wild winter storm was blasting through Europe on the weekend of February 8-9, with fierce wind and weather.
Despite the lingering effects of the storm, Lenny and Chumbo put in a six-hour warm-up session in unruly, 40-50ft Praia do Norte the day before the event. Their hard work was of course rewarded the next morning, February 10, when they woke up to a Portuguese coast blanketed with calm winds and huge, clean swell – the perfect yet rare formula for an epic day at Nazaré.
The performance that Lenny and Chumbo put on that afternoon at Praia do Norte was one for the record books – a literal redefining of the limits of big wave surfing. It was also the day that the duo was knighted with the moniker Team Young Bulls.
When asked what he thought about he and Lenny being the youngest team in the water that day, Chumbo said: "Experience, we don't have. But we do have a lot of emotion." Lenny followed up with a simple claim: "We want to ride the biggest wave ever that comes in," he said. "That's the number one goal."
And, boy, did that emotion and that drive deliver in spades. Click on the video below to step inside the days, hours, minutes and seconds leading up to the career-defining performance of Team Young Bulls at the 2020 Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge.
It's gonna leave you seriously wondering: what will they do *this* year?