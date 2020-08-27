Man Like B wants to be the best

Three time Red Bull BC One South Africa winner Man Like B has been breaking for more than a decade, motivated by a desire to learn more about the dance style and to become the best breaker out there. Hailing from Eersteriver in Cape Town, he has made a name for himself as a breaker to keep an eye on and a force to be reckoned with. We caught up with him to find out what sparked his interest in breaking, his influences, his style of breaking, what inspires him and how he prepares for competitions such as BC One. Read the full interview below.

Man Like B © Tyrone Bradley

How were you introduced to breaking and how did you get your start?

My first introduction to breaking was back in primary school, around Grade 5, they had a fundraiser at school and there was a circle of kids, I went over to check it out and there was a guy doing flares. I didn’t know what it was, just that it was something I’d like to do. A few years later in high school, I saw kids breaking in the corridor and I realised this is what I was looking for the last few years. I spoke to the guys about how to get into and that’s how I started.

What attracted you to breaking and did you look up to any dancers?

The main thing that kept me going or wanting to do more was when I found out about competitions where you could put your skills to the test. Where you could be classified as the best in your country, city or the world. So I decided to take it seriously and started training. I wanted to be the best. My first competition was Hip Hop Indaba Battle of the Year. I saw over 50 crews and people were breaking all over the place. It was like a b-boy Christmas. From there I was able to connect with local heroes that I looked up to, the people you saw on music videos, like Brasse Vannie Kaap, Prophets of the City, Black Noise, b-boys that were dancing for them or part of the crew, you got see them at the events and moving a bit closer, making conversation and trying to find out more. I found out that there were people in the Brasse Vannie Kaap and POC crew that lived in Eersteriver where I am from and Vouks was one of them. We started connecting and training together. Now we’re really good friends. Meeting these people opened more doors for me. Vouks hosted a competition in Johannesburg called the Solar Pro Battle. I entered in 2009 and made it to the semi-finals, which made me decide I can win it so I trained and won in 2010. That was my first breakthrough in terms of getting a stamp in the breakdance scene.

Do you focus on any specific elements of breaking?

I believe all breakers want to be an all-rounder but not all are built physically to pull off everything, but we all try to do the best that we do. For myself, I have a bit of everything, but my main focus is probably execution, flow and being clean. Obviously there has to be some kind of concept or story to your rounds so if you don’t tell a proper story and your execution isn’t clean and you don’t have a dope flow the judges or crowd won’t understand what you’re trying to put out. It’s just a bunch of moves that you’re throwing around with no sense of where it’s going. So that’s been my main focus.

Where do you draw inspiration from for your breaking?

A little bit from everything. My area where I come from. I don’t want to make it sound like a bad place but I come from the ghetto. Life is hard. People are suffering. I put that into my breaking, where I take moves that are difficult and make them look easy when I perform. So I take that, flip it and show that no matter how hard it goes there is some way to flip it to something good. I also look up to a lot of guys, especially younger kids and what they’re doing.

Man Like B © Tyrone Bradley

You started dancing as Man Like B recently, when and why did you adopt a new name?

The name The Curse came from when Bboy Benny and I wanted to enter a competition hosted by Vouks around the time when Jay Z’s ‘The Gift and the Curse’ was out and we were going to use that name in the battles. We didn’t use the name and I didn’t know you had to earn a name and didn’t have stage name so I just went with The Curse. It became a brand and grew, but working with some companies it didn’t fit with what they were wanting to put out and I’ve lost a couple of jobs because of the name. I had to think about my career and decided to make a transition, which also a transition from a boy into a man. A lot of people look at you as a kid when you’re a b-boy and a lot aren’t compensated or being respected for what they do because people think it’s just a bunch of kids spinning on their heads. So I thought I’d flip that. But for battles, I’m still B-Boy The Curse because of the reputation that I’ve built up.

How do you train for competitions like BC One?

You’ve got to stay ready throughout the year cause there’s constantly someone that’s training harder than you. I don’t train for a battle. I like to stay ready for whatever comes up. Obviously your focus and how you put out rounds will change per battle. With BC One I don’t like to overthink it. It’s more of a celebration than a battle. It’s about coming out and showing people what I’m about. I’m gonna celebrate and do me. There are days when you don’t feel like training, that’s when you need to do it because you learn how to perform under pressure. What you have is what you have, don’t force new stuff, you’ll push yourself back. Rather improve what you and make the old shit look new. Try it in different directions, energies, flow, etc.