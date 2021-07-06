Here is what we think of Mario Golf: Super Rush 2

When done well, digital golf is a great deal of fun, and I can say that the experience is an overall pleasant one that is best enjoyed with your friends.

The gameplay is separated into several different modes, with perhaps the most iconic being that of Speed Golf. Speed Golf really was a big standout for me as I loved the idea of having to play through a course as quickly as possible whilst also having to play as precisely as possible. Unlike regular golf modes you are required to finish the map hastily however each shot adds additional time to your score. It places the player in an interesting position to decide to take a quick shot or spend an extra moment making sure it is lined up exactly right. You also run to the ball, which may sound simple enough, but does not often happen in many golf titles. I really enjoyed this, especially when playing with more characters, seeing everyone making a mad dash to the ball was always fun. You can also use characters special abilities during these in-between scrambles. So be it dashing through other players to slow them down or having a laugh as you see the unique styles of each character’s movement. It was a great deal of fun.

Boss Battles © Nintendo

Then there is Battle Golf. Battle Golf is a chaotic experience where multiple players compete to be the first person to complete three holes. However, every time a hole is completed it simply disappears and it becomes truly frantic as everyone starts a dash for the next available hole. Again, the characters special abilities come into play here as things become order less when literal explosions are knocking back your golf ball. These games are quick and are a simple and easy way to jump in and out during a free moment with friends.

But for those of you who, like me, still really enjoy a regular game of golf, Mario Golf: Super Rush does still cater for the slower version of the game. This mode is pretty much what you would expect from a golf title and gives an opportunity to really think about your shots without the stress that timers can add onto a game. Using the example of underwater levels, sometimes its preferable to breathe for a moment and in this regard the regular golf mode does allow you to slow things down and enjoy the game at your own pace.

Adventure Mode © Nintendo

Finally, there is the story mode. Golf Adventure is a curious mode as it may not have known exactly what it wanted to be. The game takes an extreme left turn from the Golf Adventure you may be expecting as you end up having to battle bosses with golf balls. I enjoyed having these experiences and it was a fresh look again to a golfing title for me. I also enjoy the fact that I could play with my Mii character, which I sometimes feel is an underused tool in the Nintendo kit. The campaign itself is long enough to feel like you relate to the characters but not so long as to feel like a burden. I do think shorter campaigns these days are totally fine when playing games worth enough general content to keep going and honestly, I think they got this perfectly timed.

Diverse characters are one of my favorite parts about Mario titles. In this example there are more than enough personalities to add a unique flavor to the world. I was happily surprised to see some faces that from the likes of Super Mario Odyssey and I enjoyed having the opportunity to try out their unique special abilities and customizations. The customizations you can add range from different clothing and accessories. These also can make a difference to their gameplay stats. These extras do enhance the overall gaming experience and I am glad they found their way into the franchise. All characters are available without the need to grind out levels or experience before unlocking your favorite character.

Not looking good for the antagonists © Nintendio

A criticism I did have revolves around the available courses. They lacked a little character, and I would have appreciated more nods to the iconic areas that exist in the franchise. At the very least they do have some villains hustling around the court that do remind you it is a Mario title. Overall, I like the courses themselves and they are quite attractive to the eye. Each area is themed and affects gameplay, such as introducing lightning and ice hazards in corresponding courses.

When it comes down to the graphical and audio experience, it was not my favorite, but it was by no means a terrible offering. Loud punchy catchphrases do repeat from time to time and the graphics are not going to win any awards but when push comes to shove, I never found myself wishing for more.

Something worth mentioning is also the motion control. The game allows you to use a joy-con to perform a real swing. I love this feature. Although I do not think that the technology is able to compete with a button press for reliability and control, I would still recommend giving this a try and having a laugh.

Mario Golf: Super Rush is fun experience best enjoyed with friends in a world that although not perfectly crafted still lands on the green.