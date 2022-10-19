Could this be one of the weirdest collabs in gaming history?

When this combination was first announced with Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle in 2017 I wasn’t entirely convinced both Nintendo and Ubisoft hadn’t lost their minds. I saw images of a Rabbid dressed like Peach, Mario and Luigi armed with guns and then was told it was a turn-based strategy game. Trust me when I say I was incredibly surprised to find that Kingdom Battle was actually good - really good in fact.

So naturally, I was excited to get a chance to return to this wacky collaboration with Sparks of Hope, eager to see if the team had managed to further improve on the great base they had established.

One of the most apparent changes is the introduction of five diverse worlds of levels which have a much greater variety of puzzles to solve compared to its predecessor. If you enjoyed Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker you’ll certainly enjoy the style of some of the puzzles.

The story this time around involves Mario and co visiting each of these worlds on an epic quest to defeat Cursa who has infected the galaxy with DarkMESS (my spellcheck/autocorrect lost its mind with that one) which is an oozy ink-like substance that teleports you to another dimension when touched. The gameplay is far more “open world” than before which creates a sense of exploration and the player is certainly rewarded for exploring as much of the map as possible.

Outside of exploration and puzzle solving, the core gameplay of battles is akin to other squad-based turn-based strategy games popularised by games like X-Com. The fights themselves are a bit freer than in Kingdom Battle giving players more options and freedom of movement. Playable heroes can move almost entirely free around the map, the only limitation being the range and once they have fired their weapon. Each of the nine heroes has a weapon unique to them such as Rabbid Luigi’s ricocheting frisbee or Mario’s dual blasters which can hit two enemies at once. Each hero also has an individual ability to create a variety of playstyle options.

Sparks of Hope introduces equippable Rabbid Lumas called Sparks which have a variety of effects although this is the one area that the game probably misses the mark, in that these Sparks made most of the game rather trivial from a difficulty point of view. These sorts of turn-based strategy games are famously difficult and reward experimentation to find the perfect strategy to overcome each individual encounter. However many of the Sparks were so overpowered that one could simply employ the same tactic each and every encounter.

This is unfortunate because there certainly are a variety of different strategies and combinations that are viable in a specific encounter or scenario, but once you find that one game-breaking strategy the game really feels like a walk in the park. Maybe I expected the game to be more difficult since I do definitely remember certain fights in Kingdom Battle that required more than a few attempts to overcome, but in Sparks of Hope, I don’t think I got team wiped more than once (and that one time was because I tried something new instead of just repeating my tried and tested strategy - which certainly wasn’t the best reward for trying something new).

While the game shines from an aesthetic and fun point of view with excellent cutscenes and some of the best music from a Mario or Rabbids game (which is saying quite a bit), it is let down by clunky menus and slow loading screens that ended up further impeding my desire to try anything new.

Overall despite some awkward menu design decisions and a bit of imbalanced gameplay, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is still an excellent game which many players will enjoy thoroughly. The increased freedom of movement will likely appeal to players’ creativity who may have felt bogged down by Kingdom Battle and other similar turn-based strategy games. The puzzle and enemy variety was great and I would certainly list this as one of the must-play titles on the Nintendo Switch at the moment.