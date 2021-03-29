Meet the Top 4 B-Girls & Top 16 B-Boys
© Craig Kolesky
Find out who the b-girls and b-boys that are heading to the Red Bull BC One South Africa Cypher are
After 4 qualifying cyphers, the Top 4 B-Girls and Top 16 B-Boys heading to the Red Bull BC One South Africa Cypher have been chosen. Featuring some of the best breakers from across the country, these dancers will be competing on the 24th of April in Cape Town to find out who is the South African champion and who will be headed to Poland for the Red Bull BC One World Finals. Check out the list of the Top 4 B-Girls and Top 16 B-Boys below.
Top 4 B-Girls
B-Girl CJ
B-Girl Courtnaé Paul
B-Girl Lee
B-Girl Mids
Top 16 B-Boys
B-Boy Benny
B-Boy Cas
B-Boy Chilo
B-Boy Da Vinci
B-Boy Eddy B
B-Boy Innanet J
B-Boy Ish
B-Boy Jandre
B-Boy Krazy Kayzo
B-Boy Liqahr
B-Boy Lizel
B-Boy Meaty
B-Boy Ranks
B-Boy Rhythm
B-Boy Shorty Blitz
B-Boy Toufeeq
This year, Red Bull BC One is set to find the country’s top B-boy and B-girl with four qualifying cyphers taking place across the country this February and March culminating in the national final taking place in Cape Town on 24 April 2021. Click here for more info.