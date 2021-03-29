Meet the Top 4 B-Girls & Top 16 B-Boys

Red Bull BC One 2017 Cypher South Africa
© Craig Kolesky
Find out who the b-girls and b-boys that are heading to the Red Bull BC One South Africa Cypher are
After 4 qualifying cyphers, the Top 4 B-Girls and Top 16 B-Boys heading to the Red Bull BC One South Africa Cypher have been chosen. Featuring some of the best breakers from across the country, these dancers will be competing on the 24th of April in Cape Town to find out who is the South African champion and who will be headed to Poland for the Red Bull BC One World Finals. Check out the list of the Top 4 B-Girls and Top 16 B-Boys below.

Top 4 B-Girls

B-Girl CJ
© Craig Kolesky
B-Girl Courtnaé Paul
© Mpumelelo Macu
B-Girl Lee
© Wayne Reiche
B-Girl Mids
© Mpumelelo Macu

Top 16 B-Boys

B-Boy Benny
© Mpumelelo Macu
B-Boy Cas
© Craig Kolesky
B-Boy Chilo
© Craig Kolesky
B-Boy Da Vinci
© Wayne Reiche
B-Boy Eddy B
© Mpumelelo Macu
B-Boy Innanet J
© Mpumelelo Macu
B-Boy Ish
© Craig Kolesky
B-Boy Jandre
© Wayne Reiche
B-Boy Krazy Kayzo
© Craig Kolesky
B-Boy Liqahr
© Craig Kolesky
B-Boy Lizel
© Wayne Reiche
B-Boy Meaty
© Mpumelelo Macu
B-Boy Ranks
© Mpumelelo Macu
B-Boy Rhythm
© Mpumelelo Macu
B-Boy Shorty Blitz
© Craig Kolesky
B-Boy Toufeeq
© Wayne Reiche
This year, Red Bull BC One is set to find the country’s top B-boy and B-girl with four qualifying cyphers taking place across the country this February and March culminating in the national final taking place in Cape Town on 24 April 2021. Click here for more info.