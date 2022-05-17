World Cricket Championship: 3 tips to get started

World Cricket Championship 3 is a free to download mobile game available on Apple and Android devices. It’s a realistic mobile cricket game with a stack of controls, ultimately letting you take a handle on every aspect of your game to ensure maximum victories. If you want to compete in the local qualifier, you’ll need to get to grips with the basics of the game. If you’ve never played before but want to try compete, here are some easy tips to help get you started:

Red Bull M.E.O 2022 © Red Bull Content Pool Red Bull M.E.O 2022 © Red Bull Content Pool

01 Go through the game tutorials!

No matter how confident you are with your mobile gaming prowess, make sure you play through the World Cricket Championship 3 tutorials to get a hang of the game. This mobile title offers up a host of options, not only for action on the pitch but from management and player adjustments. Spend some time playing the tutorials to get a feel for all that is on offer before you jump into competitive play.

02 Spend some time with the settings

World Cricket Championship 3 offers up a bunch of custom settings. If you’re just starting out, use the stock standard settings for the tutorials. However, once you’ve got a hang of the game play be sure to spend some time in the settings trying out some of the options. You can change camera angles to better suit your style of play and even adjust how you want to play: either by swiping, hitting a button or using a pull and release action for play. Try out the various settings and see which suits you best.

03 Get used to battling

If you’re struggling to find your feet while batting, there are a few simple tips to follow. First off, don’t worry too much about batter selection to start. Go with what you have and make sure your batter is aligned as closely as possible to the blue circle in front of them… but word of warning, do this quickly. Once you’ve got that right, adjust the power and direction with the bat shaped icon at the bottom of your screen. Aim to score sixes and fours - so make sure you’re focusing on the power to get that right. Watch that ball to make sure you get your hit timing just right. Also keep a close eye on the metre at the top of your screen to judge your accuracy and help improve. Most importantly? Remember once you hit the ball… run!

04 Time to bowl

When bowling as a beginner you want to keep a few things in mind: your job as bowler is to either hit a wicket, fool the player into incorrect footwork or force a run out. When you start out, be sure to use the presets available when fielding. Manual positioning is available but for now, the A.I has you. There are different types of bowlers and they each have a unique style. If you’re just starting out, a fast bowler is always a safe option. Obviously, if you have a better grasp of cricket you’ll find it a bit easier to navigate your selections. When it is time to bowl, pay close attention to the spin you put on the ball, your speed and accuracy as well as the bowler position for delivery.

World Cricket Championship 3 is FAST. You’ll need to keep an eye on a lot of working parts to get the best results but, if you’re a cricket fan, you’ll get the hang of the game relatively fast and then can start diving into the options to ensure you’re unbeatable!

Red Bull will be around student and cricket fan player zones over the next few weeks to give you a chance to qualify for Red Bull M.E.O . You can find your nearest qualifying spot and register to compete here.