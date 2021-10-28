INDEPENDENT REVIEW: Metroid Dread – But Also Lost in Space

Every good protagonist requires suitable adversaries to conquer. Samus will find herself pit against many different types of foes that all show off a unique skillset that creates unique challenges throughout the game. Additionally, these challenges are influenced by the immediate surroundings that these encounters occur. A tight fit may make a once basic opponent a menacing threat. Not all foes are equal though and perhaps none are quite as terrifying as the “Lost-in-Space-Looking-Monster-Robots” that have surprisingly become hostile after malfunctioning. These terrors will track you down and chase you relentlessly throughout sections of the map and really do get your blood pumping as you desperately seek a haven from their advances. It’s also a great break from the norm as they do behave totally differently than any other creature you encounter… Well, that is when you do not take into consideration the formidable bosses you will encounter throughout the game. The boss battles are some of the best you will find in the genre and offer a great challenge that feels fair. I cannot stress how important it is that a boss fight feels fair and does not simply boil down to bullet sponge battles of nutrition.