INDEPENDENT REVIEW: Metroid Dread – But Also Lost in Space

With suitable recognition granted for its contribution to the Metroid Vania genre, it is unlikely that Metroid will ever truly disappear. With 11 main story games; multiple spinoffs, character appearances in other massive titles and its seeming escape from development hell, you can rest assured that Metroid will continue as a franchise for many years to come. Metroid Dread simply adds an exclamation mark to its star-studded history.
LEGACY
One of the best things about franchises that last this long is the lore. Ultimately someone must spend some time to retrofit all the loopholes and paradoxes which often results in a convoluted mess transformed into a gripping narrative. Metroid offers an abundance of materials to work with, including a Manga, enormous amounts of game time and fan written theories to provide inspiration. Metroid opts to lean into this strength as the game is brimming with cut scenes and hidden nods to long time fans.
Dread is also unashamedly a Metroid game. The graphics are reimagined retro. As a platforming game, there is no interest in shying away from its ant farm perspective and fundamentally acknowledges that returning veterans of the franchise know exactly what they are getting into and backs its quality to win over new players.
COMBAT & GAME PLAY
The combat is a masterpiece of testing and teaching players to use the tools at their disposal and become better as the game progresses. Once you have learned a new trick, in true Ori fashion, you are tested and when successful you can start weaving these newfound talents into your offensive armory. An example is the counter hit system, also present in previous outing of Metroid, allowing players the opportunity to counterattack during a weak phase in an enemy’s toolkit. These windows can very from straight forward and easy to execute, to tense and requiring frame perfect reflexes. Bolstered by its super responsive controls, befitting of an action hero such as Samus, you truly feel like the only limitation is your own skill.
CHARACTERS
Every good protagonist requires suitable adversaries to conquer. Samus will find herself pit against many different types of foes that all show off a unique skillset that creates unique challenges throughout the game. Additionally, these challenges are influenced by the immediate surroundings that these encounters occur. A tight fit may make a once basic opponent a menacing threat. Not all foes are equal though and perhaps none are quite as terrifying as the “Lost-in-Space-Looking-Monster-Robots” that have surprisingly become hostile after malfunctioning. These terrors will track you down and chase you relentlessly throughout sections of the map and really do get your blood pumping as you desperately seek a haven from their advances. It’s also a great break from the norm as they do behave totally differently than any other creature you encounter… Well, that is when you do not take into consideration the formidable bosses you will encounter throughout the game. The boss battles are some of the best you will find in the genre and offer a great challenge that feels fair. I cannot stress how important it is that a boss fight feels fair and does not simply boil down to bullet sponge battles of nutrition.
As with all good Metroid Vania titles, you will traverse the same point in the map frequently as you find new ways to enter previously inaccessible areas or fire at every out of place texture you see during your adventure. Metroid Dread rewards you for this behavior as there are frequently unlockable areas, treasures, collectables, or weapons to add to your arsenal. The environment itself feels big and busy. There are very few frames that don’t seem to offer an objective that matters or a secret hiding behind one of their doors.
SUMMARY
Speaking about frames, the game performs well. For a title that requires you to engage in intense boss battles, tight turns whilst evading unbeatable foes and precision jumping, nothing would be more frustrating than a dropped frame at a critical moment. The Switch holds up and performs miraculously well.
This is also the end of a journey for Samus. The conclusion of the original storyline. I personally feel that enough cannot be said for how important this title was to gaming. It’s worth finding your way back to Metroid if you have ever felt invested in this character, this world or Metroid Vania titles.
The best part is, it’s a great game and a fitting end to a story that has lasted 35 real life years.