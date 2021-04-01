Here is what we think of Monster Hunter Rise

The series has certainly hit the mainstream in a big way since 2018’s Monster Hunter World and the 2020 Hollywood movie. Now in 2021, the franchise returns to its Nintendo roots with a platform exclusive before coming to PC in 2022.

You would be forgiven for assuming that with the move to less powerful hardware on the Switch that the game would be toned down and a tad simplistic, but this is certainly not the case with Monster Hunter Rise.

There are several great new features in the latest offering that have done wonders to make the game more accessible to new players. For one your character starts out far stronger than I remember from World which certainly makes the game easier for new players. Thankfully this is done without making the game too easy (for hardcore fans looking for a challenge) but simply gets you on your way to killing monsters without endless fetch quests and farming like before. The game is also much faster than before with most monster fights taking between 5-15 minutes depending on how prepared you are for the fight and are no longer the near hour-long endurance tests from before.

Palicoes are back in Monster Hunter Rise © Capcom

For those who have never played a Monster Hunter game, the basic combat loop is still there. Find monsters, gear up and slay them. Use the spoils of battle to upgrade your gear to take out bigger monsters. Monster Hunter Rise has simply streamlined the process to be far less tedious and to get you in the action faster and more often – something I think is a great improvement.

Another area where the game excels is in the unique way the game plays out depending on which weapon you choose. In some ways, each weapon provides a completely fresh take on combat and could be seen as a brand-new play through each time you try a new weapon. With that in mind, I would suggest that you spend time in the early game trying out each weapon to find which one you enjoy the most as it will have a heavy influence on how you play the game.

Monster Hunter Rise © Capcom

Probably the biggest change has been the addition of wirebugs. These bugs provide you with an array of both mobility and attacking options and definitely open up brilliant new possibilities that previous games didn’t allow for.

Even in a single-player your character is not alone and is joined by some allies. First up we have the all-new Palmutes which are mounts that can be fully customised to your liking and along with the new Cahoots (Owls, get it?) they assist in the tracking of monsters.

Palicoes are also back (I mean what is the series without its awesome cat guys) who are there to help you in the world.

Multiplayer and single-player modes have been separated, which is a change from how things were done in World and while single-player is fun, the game certainly shines in multiplayer.

Locally Nintendo SA has set up a community discord channel and Facebook group to help fellow hunters to team up and take down some of the games tougher fights.