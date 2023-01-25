Here is what we think of Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Rise is the newest addition to the beloved franchise, and let me tell you, it's a real monster of a game (see what I did there?). The game is set in the Kamura village, where players take on the role of a hunter, tasked with taking down massive monsters and collecting their valuable loot. And let me tell you, the monsters in this game are no joke. They're big, they're angry, and they're ready to tear you limb from limb. But don't worry, because you're a hunter, and you're here to hunt monsters.

01 GRAPHICS

First things first, let's talk about the graphics. Monster Hunter Rise was originally released on the Nintendo Switch, and later on the PC but now has been ported to the Xbox S/X and One as well as the PS4 and 5. The port to these platforms is seamless, with the game running smoothly and without any technical hiccups. The game takes full advantage of the power of these consoles, with detailed textures and environments that truly come to life on the big screen.

Kitted up and good to go © Gematsu

One of the best things about the port to the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X/S is that it allows players to enjoy the game in 4K resolution and 60 frames per second. This makes the game look even more stunning and the gameplay feels even more smooth and more responsive. The game supports full cross-gen play, meaning that players on Xbox Series X/S can play with Xbox One players and players on Playstation 5 can play with Playstation 4 players.

02 BEST PLATFORMS

The port to these platforms also includes all of the content updates and DLC that have been released for the game on Switch. This means that players on Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X/S can experience the full game right from the start, with all of the additional monsters, weapons, and armour that have been added since the game's original release. The game is stunning on the Playstation 5, with incredibly detailed environments and monsters that truly bring the game to life. The game's art style is a mix of traditional Japanese aesthetic and modern technology, and it's gorgeous. I found myself stopping in the middle of a hunt just to admire the scenery. The game's developers must have put in a lot of love and care into making the game look as good as it does, because it's truly a sight to behold.

03 GAMEPLAY

But let's talk about the real star of the show: the gameplay. One of the biggest new features in Rise is the introduction of the "Wirebug," a new tool that allows players to grapple and swing through the environment, adding a whole new level of verticality and mobility to the gameplay. This, combined with the new "Palamute" companion, a wolf-like mount that players can ride and control, makes traversing and exploring the game's various maps a joy. I found myself spending hours just exploring the different areas, trying to find all the hidden nooks and crannies. The game's developers have done an excellent job of making the game world feel alive and full of things to discover.

Choose from a variety of weapons © Siliconera

04 THE MONSTERS

The combat system in Monster Hunter Rise is as deep and satisfying as ever, with a wide variety of weapons to choose from and a large roster of monsters to hunt, each with its own unique behaviours and weaknesses to learn and exploit. Whether you're a fan of big swords, bows, or hammers, there's a weapon for you. And the monsters in the game are no slouches either, each one is a unique challenge to take down. The game's difficulty curve is well-balanced, offering a challenging experience for veterans of the series while still being accessible to newcomers. It's like the game's developers took the best parts of the series and made them even better.

In comparison to other games in the series, Monster Hunter Rise feels like a natural evolution of the series, taking what works and building upon it while making meaningful changes to the formula. The game's developers have done a great job of making the game feel fresh and new, while still staying true to what makes the series so great. The game's multiplayer is also top-notch, allowing players to team up with friends and take down the game's biggest monsters. I found myself spending hours playing with friends, laughing and shouting as we took down giant beasts together.

Attack from above © Playstation Blog

05 CONCLUSION

Overall, I can't recommend Monster Hunter Rise enough. It's a must-have for fans of the series and a great entry point for those new to the franchise. The game is a true monster of a game, in the best possible way. It's big, it's beautiful, and it's a blast to play. So grab your weapon of choice and get ready to hunt some monsters, because this game is truly something special.