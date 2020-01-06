Most Anticipated Games Of 2020

The past decade has gifted us with a plethora of fantastic stories, when you really dive into how many fantastic games have been created it is simply astounding. We often focus on the Skyrim’s and Witcher’s of this world but let us not forget the Journey’s and Horizon Zero Dawn’s as well. These smaller titles are often over shadowed, but are true gems that we have lost ourselves in. In 2020 we get to start a new adventure, with possibly even greater memories to be forged. These are the games we think are most likely to start off 2020 the right way.

10. System Shock

System Shock © gamewatcher

In an alternative reality, Half Life 2 was never made, and it would fall to another IP to set the tone of FPS games and narratives alike. One could certainly imagine in that world; System Shock and its own sequel would be a fine replacement. Now that we have found a happy medium with classy remasters and beautiful remakes, System Shock may be a title we are talking about ten years from now… Again.

9. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The original was released almost 20 years ago, and the game has both a fanatic fan base and a cult-like following. This new feature may certainly be a bit of an oddity surrounded by many fairly serious and gripping cohorts on this list, but there are no doubt many hours that can be lost to this particular title.

8. Marvels Avengers

One can only hope that the recent Spiderman game is a sign of things to come from the Marvel universe. The Batman series of games alongside Spiderman have proven that superhero titles are in a good space currently, but how well can each unique character be portrayed here is the key question. Seeing the star-studded cast of voice actors truly does make this a fascinating game to follow.

7. Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost Of Tsushima © Playstation

It’s great to see so much effort being put into a title. When you hear the backstory of this game it makes it hard to imagine it can fail. Particularly since open world titles have been shown to have such enormous potential. This particular title may scratch that open world Japanese style itch many may have been curious about after successful outings like Red Dead, Skyrim and the Witcher.

6. Resident Evil 3 Remake

Not too long ago, I would have gone into a lot of detail about how much I do not enjoy the concept of remakes and remasters. As per my intro, this is no longer the case and in many ways the individuals behind Resident Evil are to thank for it. I can’t help but feel that the formula of revisiting a story that is already successful and focusing on making the gameplay fantastic is a fair recipe for success. Also, us humans REALLY seem to enjoy fighting the undead for some reason.

5. Half Life: Alyx

I am a fortune teller; unfortunately, I did not actually pen this anywhere so you will just have to take my word for it. However, I do believe that for a series like Half Life to live up to its exceptional reputation, it must do something new and revolutionary. I feel that having a VR experience will provide the technology to do something completely unforgettable. Perhaps even something that we will talk about being a breakthrough in gaming and a suitable companion to its predecessors. I feel we may have heard this story before somewhere…

4. Halo Infinite

Honestly, Master Chief is truly iconic. I think the success of the PlayStation versus Halo’s rightful place on Xbox has seen this titan of a series fall a little down the list. Admittedly the last adventures in the world of Halo were forgettable and it’s possible that we get a ‘Duke Nukem: Forever’ instead of the return of the king we all want. However, this by no means should take away from the anticipation of the potential game of the decade, right here.

3. Last of us Part 2

The Last of Us Part 2 © Destructoid

It’s brilliant how much faith this series already inspires in us, this new odyssey will no doubt be as great as the last. Our fanaticism of fighting the ‘kind-of-zombies’ coupled up with a very real tension and fear; our love for the characters and the admiration for the people who make this title… All collaborate to adorn upon us one of the true greats of gaming.

2. Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Final Fantasy VII Remake © Wccftech

If it were just for me, this would be the number one game on this list. I do not think I can adequately express how much potential I believe this game has. For years and years I have tried to convince friends to bathe in the glory that is Final Fantasy 7… but the game is so dated and so many of its themes repeated since… the only way it’s fair to think a newcomer to the series could experience it the way a younger me once did is to create it all again from scratch… And maybe, just maybe, they have. Sephiroth is coming.

1. Cyberpunk 2077

I recall merrily how the Witcher 3 provided us with an escape from the sad fate of Mass Effect Andromeda. How when we though we wanted to go to the stars we corrected to a medieval time where monsters weren’t always the ones with horns and the world seemed to truly evolve around our decisions… The Witcher 3 is arguably the best game ever made and the people who made it aren’t slacking. Cyberpunk 2077 isn’t just hyped up, it’s an opportunity for CD Projekt Red to live forever.