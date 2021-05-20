Review of MotoGP 21

These games have some of the steepest learning curves I’ve ever experienced and previous titles have been nearly impossible for new players to get to grips with, especially if they lack any previous knowledge about motorcycles or motorsport.

I will caveat this statement, by saying that my experience in both motorsport or riding motorcycles is limited to a few laps of casual go-karting or watching Formula 1 on the weekend and if it weren’t for my review of MotoGP 20 last year, I would’ve had no idea what to expect.

MotoGP 21 © Milestone

As the name suggests MotoGP 21 is the latest in the Moto GP franchise from developers Milestone and improves in numerous ways on last year’s entry. For one the game comes equipped with a truly excellent set of tutorial levels which quickly help newcomers come to terms with all the jargon and technical stuff that most wouldn’t even be aware of when racing.

The game also provides a great risk/reward dynamic by allowing certain assistance tools to be added or removed to subtly increase the difficulty of the game while providing bonuses to points earned by playing with fewer assists. These include braking or steering assistance, showing the best lines to take on the track or allowing players to rewind their mistakes and essentially have unlimited “do-overs”.

This helps new players to slowly but surely, take of the training wheels at a pace they feel comfortable with. The difficulty can also be increased depending on which GP you enter. You can start in the ranks of Moto 3 and work your way up or you can jump straight into the top flight of MotoGP.

The updated lineup for the 2021 season © Milestone

In career mode, you can control a mind-boggling number of settings including bike maintenance, team management, as well as research and development. You select your team including your data analyst, manager and engineer.

The content is naturally, inclusive of all the MotoGP 21 season including 20 official tracks as well as 40 historic bikes and riders. Some of the newer additions include a new bike retrieval mode, which can be toggled on or off and has you having to take the jog of shame when you are separated from your bike to retrieve it. It is annoying more than embarrassing since this setting doesn’t seem to affect the AI riders who simply respawn on back on their bike while you have to jog back to yours.

Concerning the AI, while the computer-controlled players pose a decent challenge even at the Moto 3 level where I was playing, they tended to do some pretty insane things at times. I would often be in the midst of a great on-track battle with an opponent for the lead, with numerous changes in position as we tussled for dominance of the track. Then suddenly on seemingly the most innocuously mild bend the AI would skid out and bail, allowing me to pass without any challenge. I mean I know I must be intimidating, but these sorts of rollover and concede moments felt rather strange.

From an immersion standpoint MotoGP 21 does a fantastic job, the graphics are incredibly realistic and you can enjoy them in dynamic 4k and constant 60 fps on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. The haptic feedback on the DualSense controllers was amazing and you could feel everything – from the patter of raindrops on the bike chassis to the intense force of a full-speed collision. All of this is further amplified by the sound design which was as loud and visceral as I imagine real MotoGP must be for the riders.

In the end, MotoGP 21 does remain more of a racing simulator than a game and is certainly designed for racing fans more than casual gamers. That being said, they have done a fantastic job of lowering the hurdles for new players to get up to speed faster and so if you are eager to get into the exciting world of motorsports, then Moto GP 21 is an excellent entry point.