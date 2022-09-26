Brad Binder on the podium in Japan

Red Bull Motorsports
MotoGP™ returned to Japan’s Twin Ring Motegi circuit for the first time since 2019, with Ducati’s Jack Miller putting on a masterclass as he took the lead on lap three and never looked back to score his fourth premier class victory.
Brad Binder, who claimed his second runner-up finish of the year, followed by Jorge Martín in third and Marc Márquez, who showed his mettle by coming home fourth as he continues his comeback from injury.
I’m really, really happy to be back on the podium today. I pushed as hard as I could right from the beginning. I had a few moments with the hard rear tire and it took me a while to find my confidence but in the end we made a good choice because I became more comfortable and could find my braking markers better. It was so difficult to pass Jorge but I arrived at that point on the last lap right at the perfect time in Turn 1. Thank you so much to my team: they all deserve this podium and we have all worked hard for this.
Returning six-time premier class champion Márquez wowed everyone in a wet qualifying session, putting his Honda on pole position for the team’s home Grand Prix.
It was the Spanish rider’s first pole in 1071 days, however, starting from the front row, it was Binder who assumed the lead as the pack exited the opening right-hand turn, followed by the Ducati of Martín who soon assumed the lead.
Behind second place man Binder, Miller made waves early on as Márquez started to fall back from the sharp end. Miller made his move on Binder halfway around lap two to set about the leading Ducati of Martín.
On lap three Miller grabbed the lead with a brave move on Martín at Turn 11, as further back championship hopefuls Enea Bastianini battled it out with Francesco Bagnaia for 11th place.
Behind the leading Ducati’s it was an all-KTM battle for third in the opening stages as Binder came under close scrutiny from a rejuvenated Miguel Oliveira, who made his way up into the final podium place on lap six.
By the mid-race point, Miller’s lead amounted to more than three seconds from Martín, with Binder leading the all-KTM scrap for third place. Three laps later, Miller had extended his advantage to almost four-and-a-half seconds from the Pramac Ducati of Martín.
Pole position man Márquez confirmed his return to full fitness isn’t too far away, and with five laps left to run was right with fourth place rider Oliveira, as further up the road, Binder put pressure on Martín’s second place.
Márquez claimed fourth from Oliveira with three laps remaining, just as Binder looked to snatch second place. The South African bided his time and made the move on Martín on the final lap, as championship hopeful Bagnaia sensationally crashed out from the lower reaches of the top 10.
There were no worries for Miller as the final lap approached, with the Australian rider scoring the most convincing victory of his career ahead of a brilliant Binder, with Martín returning to the podium for the first time in seven races.
MotoGP™ of Japan results
- Jack Miller (AUS) – Ducati
- Brad Binder (SA) – KTM
- Jorge Martín (ESP) – Ducati
- Marc Márquez (ESP) – Honda
- Miguel Oliveira (POR) – KTM
- Luca Marini (ITA) – Ducati
- Maverick Viñales (ESP) – Aprilia
- Fabio Quartararo (FRA) – Yamaha
- Enea Bastianini (ITA) – Ducati
- Marco Bezzecchi (ITA) – Ducati
