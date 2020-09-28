Heading into the race, Ducati's

lead the MotoGP™ championship standings by a single point from

Fabio Quartararo

and

Maverick Viñales

, with

Joan Mir

just four points adrift. Dovizioso’s hopes of extending his points lead in Catalunya were dashed by an early race crash with

, as Australia's

took the honours as the top Ducati after finishing a hard fought fifth.