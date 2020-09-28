MotoGP™'s title battle continues to keep everyone guessing in Catalunya
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Jack Miller emerges as the top Ducati rider and Takaaki Nakagami best of the Honda's as the MotoGP™ world title race takes another dramatic twist at the Catalan Grand Prix
The eighth round of the delayed 2020 MotoGP™ took place at the The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and there was more drama in the early stages, as the dynamic of the battle for the championship dramatically changed once more.
Heading into the race, Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso lead the MotoGP™ championship standings by a single point from Fabio Quartararo and Maverick Viñales, with Joan Mir just four points adrift. Dovizioso’s hopes of extending his points lead in Catalunya were dashed by an early race crash with Johann Zarco, as Australia's Jack Miller took the honours as the top Ducati after finishing a hard fought fifth.
Early season pace-setter Fabio Quartararo took the win in Catalunya ahead of the Suzuki pairing of Joan Mir and Álex Rins, who became the 13th different rider to visit the MotoGP™ podium in 2020.
Japan's Takaaki Nakagami continued his strong and consistent season as the top Honda rider by finishing seventh and maintaining his run of finishing in the top 10 in every race this season.
Brad Binder had recovered well from a slow start to push-up from outside the top fifteen and reach as high as 9th. The rookie then ran out of rear grip in the last three laps and reached the finish line in 11th. Iker Lecuona grabbed 2 points for 14th place.
“Today was a bit different to what I had in mind. Coming into the race my pace seemed really good and I had a good feeling with the bike," Binder commented.
"In the race it just didn’t quite go to plan. I tried my best at the start but when we hit lap sixteen things became a bit more difficult with the rear tire. It was tough, for sure. Not a great result in the end but we’ll learn from this and use it for the future. We’ll stay focused, look ahead to the next race and try to make things right there,” he added
At the sharp end of the Riders' Championship standings, Dovizioso has dropped all the way from first to fourth, 24 points behind new leader Quartararo, as a result of his crash. However, with six races remaining in the MotoGP™ season, there's plenty of time for the Italian to turn things around and claim his first premier class title.
Six-time and reigning MotoGP™ champion Marc Márquez continues his recovery from an arm injury sustained at the opening round of the championship, but did make a return to the paddock for the first time since his accident on July 25 to catch up with his Repsol Honda Team and update them on his recovery. How long will it be until Márquez gets back on his Honda RC213V and returns to the MotoGP™ battle?