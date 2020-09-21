Pol Espargaró rides back on to the podium as MotoGP™ title battle heats up
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Pol Espargaró takes a hard fought 3rd in the MotoGP™ of Emilia Romagna at Misano, as Andrea Dovizioso holds on to the championship lead.
The delayed 2020 MotoGP™ world championship has been worth waiting for and for the second weekend in a row the top motorcycle racers in the world gathered again at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli in western Italy to do battle for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. Once again, it was drama all the way.
Despite starting 10th on the grid, MotoGP™ world championship leader Andrea Dovizioso brought his Ducati home in eighth place, meaning that the Italian leaves home soil and heads to the Catalan Grand Prix just one point ahead of Fabio Quartararo in his quest for a maiden MotoGP™ crown.
Meanwhile, eventual race winner Maverick Viñales moved up to joint third in the standings, level with Quartararo, as Suzuki's Joan Mir’s second place finish puts him fourth in the standings. Just four points now separate the top four riders in the closest title race in years.
In the race, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Pol Espargaró rode superbly to defend his eventual podium finish first from Quartararo and then Mir, losing out to the latter late-on to end the race in third place, confirming the Spanish rider's second visit to the podium in 2020.
At the start of the race, under the sunshine and blue skies of the Adriatic coast, several riders fell in the opening laps, including Valentino Rossi and Brad Binder, winner of the Czech MotoGP™. The South African started well and made a bold bid for the podium, but his hopes of a second premier class victory ended in the gravel on Lap 3. This left his Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team-mate Espargaró to take up the fight for the big points.
Up front, pole-setter Viñales lost his lead to Francesco Bagnaia, who, after securing his first career podium last weekend, went on to throw away a maiden MotoGP™victory by crashing with seven laps remaining. Behind the leading duo, Espargaró continued Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's stellar season and looked strong in third place ahead of Quartararo.
As the battle between Espargaró and Quartararo became a battle for second following Bagnaia's retirement, the late-race pressure from Quartararo increased on the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider, who defended admirably first from Quartararo and then Mir, who eventually snatched second place with two laps remaining.
Sensationally, with one lap to go, Quartararo was handed a long lap penalty, suddenly giving fourth placed Espargaró renewed hope of a podium. At the flag, Quartararo claimed third on the road, electing not to take his on-track forfeit, but a subsequent three-second time penalty for the Frenchman gave Espargaró his third premier class podium.
Honda's six-time champion Marc Márquez continues to be sidelined by the injury sustained during the opening round of the season, but there was reason to smile for his team-mate and younger brother, Alex Márquez, who scored his best result of the season in seventh.
Ahead of him, LCR Honda's Takaaki Nakagami continued his impressive campaign with sixth, beaten by Styrian Grand Prix winner Miguel Oliveira, who capped off a good day for KTM in fifth.