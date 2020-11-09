Pole position and another podium for KTM's Pol Espargaró in Valencia
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Pol Espargaró scores a 4th podium of the year at the European MotoGP™ in Valencia, as Joan Mir extends his championship lead after scoring a maiden premier class win.
As one of the most unpredictable seasons of MotoGP™ approaches its conclusion, a staggering ninth rider scored a race win at the European Grand Prix in Valencia, as Suzuki’s Joan Mir celebrated his first ever MotoGP™ victory and again KTM took on the likes of Yamaha, Ducati and Honda to end up with three bikes in the top 10
Mir's team-mate Álex Rins claimed second place, ahead of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Pol Espargaró, with Tech3 KTM's Miguel Oliveria fifth and Espargaró's team-mate Brad Binder a solid seventh.
In qualifying, Espargaró sealed his second career pole position and managed to hold onto his lead in the early stages of the race from Rins and championship leader Mir, before dropping to third, ahead of fellow KTM rider Oliveria.
Top Honda rider Takaaki Nakagami consolidated his strong qualifying performance and by Lap 17 had moved up into fourth, putting pressure on Espargaró, as the two Suzukis of Mir and Rins sized each other up for the overall lead.
Hungry for his first win of the year, championship leader Mir made a move on team-mate Rins at the end of Lap 17 and managed to make it stick, virtually extending his series points lead and extending his lead to half a second, as he posted the fastest lap of the race.
In the battle for the final step of the podium, a late charge from Nakagami did little to unsettle Espargaró,and the Japanese rider was forced to follow home the KTM, as Mir underlined his championship aspirations with a maiden premier class triumph, sealing a Suzuki 1–2 with Rins.
Early championship favourite Andrea Dovizioso managed to put together some good pace in the closing laps to finish eighth, followed home by Johann Zarco, who enjoyed another strong performance on the satellite Ducati.
Styrian Grand Prix winner Miguel Oliveria capped a Sunday afternoon to remember, bringing his KTM Tech3 bike home in fifth ahead of top Ducati, Jack Miller, while Brad Binder took seventh, ensuring that three KTMs made it to the top 10 for the second consecutive race.
Brad Binder: “The race started OK but I got a bit boxed-in through the first two-three corners. I didn’t want to take too much of a risk with the full fuel tank and I knew the Long Lap penalty was coming early on. As soon as I did it I dropped down the order and worked to catch back up but then Cal Crutchlow crashed in front of me and I had to run off the track! I lost a few more seconds that lap. The comeback was not bad. I felt good and the bike worked really well today. Even when the tires were used we could keep the same lap-times. It was a shame about the result because we had the pace for much better but I’m really happy and I think we can do a good job next weekend.”
What a difference 12 months makes in. Just over a year ago, Honda's Marc Márquez stormed to his 12th victory of the season en route to his sixth premier class championship at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo for the season-closing race, finishing with a whopping 151-point winning margin over nearest challenger Andrea Dovizioso.
Since then, the 2020 MotoGP™ series has been subject to unprecedented disruption, but, more significantly, Márquez has missed all but a few laps of the season following a crash in the opening round at Jerez. In the wake of Márquez's absence, there have now been nine race winners so far in this championship and with early favourites Fabio Quartararo and Dovizioso enduring mediocre races in Valencia, Mir now holds a lead of 27 points in the standings, with a maximum of 50 points up for grabs.
Just two races remain in the 2020 MotoGP™ season, including a return to Circuit Ricardo Tormo next weekend for the Valencian Grand Prix, and it would take a brave individual to predict who will win the remaining races and, even with Mir's healthy points lead, predict who'll snatch the overall MotoGP™ crown. Will we see a 10th Grand Prix winner in 2020 and could it be Espargaró or Nakagami who get on the top step of the MotoGP™ podium for the first time?