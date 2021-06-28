Assen just proved that Marc Márquez has truly got his MotoGP™ mojo back

Red Bull Motorsports
One of the jewels in the MotoGP™ calendar, the Dutch TT at Assen returned with the welcome sight of thousands of fans lining the 4.5km TT Circuit Assen at the championship's final race before heading into a five-week summer vacation.
Spectators at home and trackside were treated to an entertaining race, where Pramac Ducati's Johann Zarco came home fourth, once again banking solid championship points. The French rider now heads into the break sitting second in the Riders' Championship and with everything to play for in the 10 remaining races in the 2021 season.
Fabio Quartararo increased his championship lead with a return to winning ways in the Netherlands. While the French rider looks for his maiden premier-class title, six-time MotoGP™ championship winner Marc Márquez showed further progress in his comeback from last season's serious injury that kept him out of racing for so long.
The Spanish Honda rider scored a sensational victory last time out at the German MotoGP™, his first for 518 days, and showed further proof of his return to form by recovering from a nasty qualifying crash. Márquez started the Dutch TT down in 20th, but ended the race in an advancing seventh place at one of the toughest circuits in motorcycle racing.
The opening lap saw a three-way battle between Quartararo, Francesco Bagnaia and Honda's Takaaki Nakagami, as pole position winner Maverick Viñales was pushed back to fourth.
Five-time Assen winner Márquez made a great start from the rear of the grid and moved up into the top 10 in the opening laps, as further up the order Zarco hustled Viñales for fourth place, setting an early fastest lap.
With just over two seconds covering the top 10, the early action was tight and frantic, and Nakagami was enjoying the best race of his 2021 MotoGP™ campaign. He held third as the battle between Quartararo and Bagnaia went in favour of the French championship leader on lap seven.
By lap 10 Márquez remained in an impressive 10th ahead of Honda team-mate Pol Espargaró, while behind leader Quartararo it was Nakagami taking the fight to early race leader Bagnaia in the search for second place. On lap 11 Nakagami made a bold, brave move heading into the tricky turns 11, 12 and 13 to snatch second place, only to be out dragged by the top-end speed of the Ducati on the start-finish straight.
With 13 laps remaining it was all change, as Bagnaia was handed a long lap penalty, Nakagami fell back to fifth and Zarco moved up into the top three behind Viñales. The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing machine of Miguel Oliveira made great progress, holding fifth with 10 laps left, as Márquez capped further progress in eighth.
At the chequered flag, Quartararo claimed his fourth victory of the season ahead of Viñales and Joan Mir. One place off the podium, Zarco headed home the KTM of Oliveira, as Márquez's gritty ride ended in seventh place in front of early podium hopeful Nakagami, with Espargaró completing the top 10.
South Africa's Brad Binder, who had made reasonable progress from the final row, finished just outside the top 10 in 12th after starting on the final row.
“Difficult race for me. Starting in 21st and trying to pass the guys in the beginning, and then I clearly didn’t have the speed in the first stages of the race. As the laps went down I started to improve my riding at different points on the track and went quicker. At the end I could match my quickest time on the last lap. I’m glad I made an improvement, but I lost too much time early on.”
26-year old Oliveira has made strong gains in the championship standings and now sits 7th with only 24 points adrift of 3rd. Binder is next on the list in 9th.
MotoGP™ of the Netherlands results
- Fabio Quartararo (FRA) – Yamaha
- Maverick Viñales (ESP) – Yamaha
- Joan Mir (ESP) – Suzuki
- Johann Zarco (FRA) – Ducati
- Miguel Oliveira (POR) – KTM
- Francesco Bagnaia (ITA) – Ducati
- Marc Márquez (ESP) – Honda
- Aleix Espargaró (ESP) – Aprilia
- Takaaki Nakagami (JPN) – Honda
- Pol Espargaró (ESP) – Honda