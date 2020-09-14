5 tips to convince your parents that a competitive FIFA career is worth it

The player, who has competed in FIFA since 2016 now brags with the likes of Thabo 'YvngSavage' Moloi and Julio 'Beast' Bianchi as his team mates.

Fa’iz began gaming in 2006, at the age of 5 years old. He said he spent a considerable amount of time jamming wrestling games on the Playstation 2 before giving FIFA 06 a go. He started hosting casual competitions with his friends and says he’d spend time googling tips and tricks to try find ways to win.

“I guess you could say I was born with that competitive nature instilled in me. Eventually, I was the best in my friend group and I heard about a few tournaments. Of course the first few didn’t go well at all, but that is what made me work harder to try to progress further in the competitions.”

Mulhammad “Fa’iz” Mahomed © Goliath Gaming

When he has the controller in hand Fa’iz is an incredibly dominating player on the field and a force to be reckoned with. Joining Goliath Gaming cements his strength and will allow him more room to grow. However, he also wants to use his platform to help new competitive gamers enter the scene and overcome some of the typical obstacles faced by new players. One of the things Fa’iz wants to assist with is helping convince unapproving parents that your goals are worth pursuing:

“Dealing with unapproving parents whilst trying to become a professional gamer is definitely one of the biggest struggles, in South Africa especially. In other countries, gaming can be a sole source of income but in South Africa, it is not necessarily possible for the majority of gamers at the moment. However it can definitely be more than just a hobby.”

Fa’iz has five tips to assist convincing your parents that your competitive FIFA career is worth the time you’re dedicating to it:

You need to convince your parents you don’t intend to make gaming the only job in your future. Rather create a schedule which will show them how you plan to balance school, university and work with your gaming. Dedicate more time to academics, as this will show them you’re an independent person who knows your priorities. Help your folks understand that you mean for this to be a passive income. It will take them time to understand this concept, but most parents won’t deny their child their dream of earning a side-income from their passion. Show your parents success stories of other professionals who have made it big. Show them individuals from your own country and city who have been able to turn gaming into a career. This assists in showcasing that the possibility exists. Another important tip from me is that you really shouldn’t disobey your parents. If they tell you to switch the console or PC off at midnight, do it. If they tell you to put it away and not play during exams, do it. I know this can be hard to deal with and can lead to you missing out on practice or even falling behind the power curve, but showing mutual respect is so incredibly important. Remember to work extremely hard and try to understand this from your parents’ point of view. They want what is best for their child and most parents don’t view gaming as a means to an end. If they see you’re a competent individual, who is working hard on their academics whilst fitting in their gaming “hobby” and doing well in each, I don’t doubt that with time, most parents will become understanding. It is not going to be easy, but this is another challenge you’re going to have to overcome on your road to becoming the next esports success story.

Fa’iz final words are ones of hope for any young aspiring gamer: