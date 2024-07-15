BEHIND THE SHOT: Murray Loubser and photographer Tyrone Bradley collab

Murray Loubser at the old Crayfish Factory © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool

Recently, Murray Loubser teamed up with photographer Tyrone Bradley for a unique project that blended BMX riding with DIY craftsmanship. The duo set out to build a ramp in an abandoned pool on the Cape Peninsula and capture the perfect photograph. This collaboration was as much about the journey as it was about the final image.

Finding the Perfect Spot

It all started when Tyrone discovered an abandoned pool near Kommetjie, a small Cape Town hamlet known for its scenic beauty and rugged landscapes. "I didn't find the pool," Murray admits. "Ty did and honestly dude, he told me about the pool probably two years ago. And I guess we both just got busy – you know life happens – and we never got around to going out and scouting it."

It wasn't until a chance encounter that they decided to finally explore the spot. They made their way from Observatory to Kommetjie, only to find the pool filled with rubble. "We were expecting to find an empty pool and it was full of rubble. And actually, when we drove up there, these dogs came like full force out the premises, barking on the end, it was crazy," recalls Murray.

Overcoming Initial Challenges

Despite the unexpected condition of the pool, the two were undeterred. They quickly got to work clearing the debris and laying the groundwork for their ramp. "The logistics of building it was pretty funny because I've done like some DIY in my life, but nothing proper and Tyron was in the same boat. So we were, we were basically two newbies doing DIY," Murray explains.

They stacked rubble to create a base for the ramp, utilizing the debris that had already been dumped into the pool. With advice from a friend -- a seasoned DIY builder -- they calculated the materials needed and embarked on the arduous task of transporting them to the site. "Getting the cement to the location was an absolute mission. We had to park like 400 meters from where the cement needed to be. And we had to carry 50, 50-kilogram bags over sand and then over rocks," says Murray.

The Construction Process

The actual construction of the ramp was a labour-intensive process that spanned several days. With O'Brien's guidance, they mixed the cement and shaped the ramp to perfection. "Jamie came up and helped us shape it nicely. We just kind of threw the cement on, slapped it, shaped it. We've all built dirt jumps before, so we kind of knew the transition we were looking at," notes Murray

Despite their inexperience, they managed to build a functional ramp, though it wasn't without its imperfections. "We built it pretty good, but it had a little kink in it, which was kind of weird. You'd ride up it and it was like super rideable, but it wasn't perfect," he admits.

Capturing the Perfect Photograph

With the ramp ready, it was time for Murray to perform and Tyrone to capture the moment. "Tyron's a 'G.' Like, he just knows how to shoot a photo. I love his work. He's actually, like, one of the nicest dudes ever just to hang out with. He's always got some amazing creative ideas," praises Murray.

The first attempt at photographing the trick didn’t go as planned, and they decided to return the next day. "We missed the light and I hadn't ridden the quarter. So I didn't know what it was going to feel like," Murray says. After several more attempts, they finally captured a photo that satisfied both their standards. "It's hard to explain the back and forth that we had but it's like Ty's like, oh, yeah, go go. It's good. It's good! And then I'd go and then we'd shoot and then like I knew I could do it better," says Murray.

Reflecting on the Experience

Looking back, Murray reflects on the project in philosophical terms. "I mean, it's pretty laughable in terms of the whole concept of what we did. We carried cement and dug it and mixed it for three days straight, all day, pretty much. It was quite a big job clearing the pool and then on top of that stacking the cement, clearing a run-in path, carrying the cement, mixing the cement, getting water," he recounts.

Despite the challenges, the experience was rewarding. "To me, it was the whole adventure of everything, getting to know Tyrone better, the satisfaction of getting a photo you stoked on, and knowing that you and the guys you were working with made it happen," Murray says. "It's a priceless thing and a memory that I'll carry with me forever, pretty much. It was such a good time."

