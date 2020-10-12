It’s commonplace to name Kingston as the heart of Dancehall but the other parishes of Jamaica are showing off their artistes in a way that we’ve never seen before. Gone are the days when you needed to be in Kingston to make it as an artiste, now Montego Bay, Portmore, Spanish Town and other cities are stepping up with some fresh talent with their own unique sound and flavour. For Montego Bay female artiste Moyann , 2020 is a "coming out" with the artiste set to release a new sound, new projects along with an EP to represent her city proudly in the music industry.

When she emerged on the scene in 2018 Moyann showed charisma and raw talent. Her passion for music was undeniable and her creative flow and style helped to set her apart in the industry. Working with producers like DJ Frass, Chimney Records, and Romeich Entertainment the young singer showcases her unique flavour and natural talent. Her early hits like “On My Mind” and “Boss Up” had relatable lyrics and a charm that was a hit among fans in 2019. Her natural love for her craft means that Moyann puts her all into every performance. She lamented on her last performance with pride, “I was in Trelawny and that was amazing to feel the energy in the crowd and the fact that they knew all my songs it was amazing, the best feeling, that made me sure that my music and career is going places and I’m headed in the right direction.”

2019 ended with a bang for Moyann and she started the year with a hot collaboration with Teejay aka “ Uptop Boss ” named “Bruck Pocket Man”. The song which has over 1.2 Million views on Youtube was also added to Spotify's list and gained major airplay overseas and locally. “Working with her is very cool. She’s a great artiste and very versatile so she’s able to really do different genres and styles, as people hear more music from her they will see how many different sounds we can get from her, she can sound Hip-Hop, she can sing she can flex with Afro so this is just the tip of the iceberg” DJ Frass commented. Her bubbly personality and respect for her music in the industry is evident with collaborations with Kranium and Jahvillani being released in 2020.

Her single with dancehall artiste Jahvillani showcases her hardcore lover side. Gangster Love is a dancehall love story with an equally crazy video to match shot by RD Studios . While making the video Moyann took key direction from director Ruption and his team, “I loved shooting this video so much, there was a moment when we had to shoot and I had already changed my makeup and we forgot that there was another scene and I had no makeup artiste, but we improvised and based on the look and scene I found a pair of goggles and that’s what we used to cover up the smudging, in the end that was my favorite scene and it came out perfect for the video!” The video is fun and dynamic and took over social media with the song catching major play on the airwaves.

With new opportunities every day and new inspiration from all around her Moyann is ready to showcase that she’s more than one note and wants to express herself in new ways. Excited for her new project DJ Frass and Moyann both shared the same thought, it’s a Moyann like we’ve never heard before. The artiste who is a lover of international sounds is experimenting and collaborating with producers and artistes around the world as she releases her first EP .

“I love my music but I have other sides to me which I think my fans aren’t aware of yet and I’m ready to show it off, so I’ve been in the studio recording and recording and working on something fresh for them, it’s Moyann like you haven’t heard before” Moyann

Moyann is set to release her steamy track “Position” this week and if this year is anything to judge the young artiste on the track is sure to be fresh, lyrics creative and visuals at a high level.