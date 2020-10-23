Mzansi tech on a global playing field

Young student tech innovators behind the C4me device created to assist the visually impaired continue to develop their prototype after an overseas trip, highlighting the role of mentorship in the tech sector.

In 2018, four IT students from the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) had a collective lightning bolt moment when they saw a visually impaired fellow student struggling to get around on campus. From their observation, the students went on to develop C4Me, a camera-based wearable device which surveys the area around the user warns them of possible obstacles and advises on navigating spaces.

Siphamandla Mqcina and Philanjalo Ndlovu from C4Me © Mpumelelo Macu

Of the four, Siphamandla Mqcina and Philanjalo Ndlovu took the concept further and joined the Red Bull Basement University (RBBU) initiative where they were selected to represent the country at the 2019 global workshop in Toronto. South Africa Red Bull Basement Marketing Manager Mixo Ngoveni describes the RBBU as a global challenge for university students to innovate ideas and solutions that would empower their fellow students and make campus life better. For C4Me founder Siphamandla, being selected for the programme came as an unbelievable surprise. “Two days before voting closed, our votes were not that high compared to other students. When we announced the winner, our video had a tag that said “finalist”. We didn’t understand what that meant. After one hour we got an email and we were so happy. We had dedicated the day to studying but we were so happy that we didn’t study. We celebrated that day!”

C4Me © Mpumelelo Macu

As a representative of South Africa on the global stage, C4me’s creators had access to the world’s top minds in various areas of tech innovation, had a space on campus made available for them to use for developing the idea and had the opportunity to pitch their concept at the global RBBU workshop in Toronto, Canada. “It was my first flight from here to Germany,” Sphamandla remembers their trip to Canada via Germany “so it was something else. It was like a dream come true, I had never been out of the country. In Canada what we learnt in the workshops is to solve problems and think out of the box, to be creative.”

Local challenges on a global playing field

Although the RBBU offers an opportunity for university students around the world to participate, the playing fields in the tech industry are often skewed in favour of countries with a more developed tech sector. Hardware, software, knowledge and access remain challenges for the South African tech innovator, says Mixo, but these boundaries aren’t insurmountable. “You can’t ignore the little bit of limitation that might be there,” Mixo explains “The most obvious one is connectivity. You can’t connect at any given time to do what you need to do. You need to find periods where maybe there’s free data to go online. You find some kids have to stand on a street corner just to get information or to get connected. But once that is done, then the learning moves and it just happens. There is a gap but we can’t completely ignore the skillsets of local talent. Given the right playing level, we can really be far because we have some really smart guys.”

Mentorship is a cornerstone of the RBBU initiative. Where there are fewer role models in the local sector compared to Silicon Valley, for example. The recent Red Bull Basement event held at the Dimension Data offices in Sandton, Johannesburg highlighted the willingness of some to guide sector novices, especially women. Head of Principal Practice and Solutions at IBA Core Dimension Data Zimkitha Buwa worked her way into the tech industry with help, from women especially. “I am auditor by trade. I thought to myself ‘I’m actually in the wrong industry. I definitely need a change, I’m definitely going tech.’ I have amazing mentors. Throughout my journey, I’ve made sure that I’ve got mentors across the industry that help me with different things, even life stuff. It’s important because they teach you different things all the time.”

Zimkitha is now a mentor herself, helping young women enter (and stay in) the tech industry. Although the opportunities available to access resources for tech innovation in South Africa are limited, the talent locally outshines its circumstance. With continued support, the sector stands to gain not only from the hardware but from people helping other people pursue successful careers and projects in the sector, that perhaps is the country’s biggest and most competitive resource.