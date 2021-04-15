A Brief History Of Competitive Surfing At Narrabeen

Narrabeen is a dynamic beachbreak situated 23 kilometres northeast of Sydney. Best known for thick, barrelling left-handers that have encased many an Australian and foreign surfer, but the Alley Rights running into the rip also offers high scoring potential. Should there be any waves at Carpark Rights, there are 10-point potentials right there.

HISTORY

In 1974 Narrabeen came into prominence as a surfing hotspot, hosting the 1974 Coca Cola Surfabout, the first of many. The first event kicked off with a $7,000 prize pool, making it the richest surf event in the world at the time.

At the time, Australian media was warm to surfing contests, and this event generated incredible media coverage. It was won by the late Michael Peterson, known at the time as the best surfer on the planet, riding a 6’9 single fin he made himself.

The events at Narrabeen were always a spectacle, with optimum filming angles for TV coverage and radio stations in their heyday covering it from all angle.

These events went on for the good part of three decades, with top local surfers shining and international competitors coming in from all over to compete for some of the prize money that was on offer. Today, surfers like South Africa's Jordy Smith are looking to add their names to the hallowed annals.

BIG NAMES AND BIG VICTORIES

Narrabeen was also one of the locations that saw the Simon Anderson Thruster design come into prominence during the heady season of 1981. He first took out the Rip Curl Bells Beach event on a thruster, and then the big guy won the Coke/2SM Surfabout at firing Narrabeen lefts on his backhand. His powerful performance and backhand tube riding during the event would be one of the biggest catalysts to show the world how effective his three fin design was. He went on to win Pipe that year, and the thruster was, after that, the most popular board in the world.

Narrabeen also hosted the Pro Junior. This was always looked on as the precursor to the best up and coming surfers in the world. Classic moments include the 1992 final between Kelly Slater and Shane Dorian. Interestingly, Adriano de Souza won in 2003 and Jordy Smith’s ASP World Junior Championships victory in 2007, when he beat De Souza into second place.

There was also the brightly shining performance of Shane Herring, former number 2 in the world. After very little amateur success, Herring entered the Coke Classic in 1992 and defeated Kelly Slater in the final with an electrifying performance on a short banana-board. Herring had every claim and credit bestowed on him, how he would be in the running for world titles, and how he and Kelly would be jousting for supremacy from that point onwards.

History would show that Kelly went on to win his maiden world title that year and would go on to win 6 of the following seven world titles (Derek Ho won in 1993). On the other hand, Herring never won another event and was off the tour two years later.