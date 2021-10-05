Who will represent SA at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final

In October these Top 16 dancers will battle it out at the Red Bull Dance Your Style national final by showcasing the versatility of the unique street dance styles of South Africa such as krumping, pantsula, sbujwa, hip hop, whacking, contemporary and many more.
These 16 street dancers are a combination of the five regional winners, three wildcards and eight winners from the online voting. The regional winners Donna Diesel (JHB), Abisalom (PLK), Verb (DBN), KJA (Gqeberha), Delron (CPT) all earned their spots into the national finals at the audition stops and roadshows that were held throughout the country. Here, in no particular order, is some more info on each of them:
Adonis Huntley
- Stage name: Donna Diesel
- Years performing: 23 years
- Dance Style: Sbujwa
- Hometown: Msinga Top and Eldorado Park
- "In the dance industry I faced a lot of challenges, lost hope and when Red Bull Dance Your Style came my hopes were uplifted. A win will mean a lot to me because I want to inspire dancers in Johannesburg who have lost hopeb especially my culture Sbujwa.”
Abisalom Tshikovhi
- Stage name: Abisalom_rsa
- Age: 18
- Years dancing: 2 years
- Style: Sbujwa
- Hometown : Polokwane, Emdo Park
- “I want to win this competition because it will inspire the young stars who are out there to show their talent to the world and also to show people that it's not about age, it's about your passion in what you’re doing”
Phetolo Kepadisa
- Nickname: Phetty
- Age: 18 years old
- Years performing: I've been dancing seriously for 3 years
- Style: Whacking
- Home town: Johannesburg, Roodepoort, Florida
- “When you challenge other people, you will lose one day. When you challenge yourself, you win everyday.”
Lee-Shane Booysen
- Stage name : Lee-Shane
- Age: 30
- Years performing: 12
- Styles: Breaking, House, Hip-hop, Locking, Popping, Afro
- Hometown: Mitchells Plain
- “Who Wants It More?”
Sinenhlanhla Hlope
- Stage name: Sne
- Age: 19
- Years performing: 5 years
- Dancing Style: All Styles (a mix of different styles)
- Hometown: Randburg
- “I hope to show that the youth have the potential to continue growing the industry and not disappoint”
Kgothatso Phiri
- Stage name: Thatso
- Age: 19
- Years performing: 12
- Style: All styles
- Hometown: Midrand
- "I want the world to see the scribbles on my blueprint."
Likho Witbooi
- Stage name: Leecore Black
- Age: 21
- Years performing: 8 years
- Sbujwa / AmaPiano / UrbanHipHop
- Hometown: Scenery Park, East London
- "There is so much that I’ve dedicated to my craft, to this art form and the goal has always been to establish dance as an independent art form, and now I see how the journey has already started. Winning would give so much influence in what I have to offer this world. Especially for my Queer community.”
Terry Sauls
- Stage name: Terry Sauls
- Age: 31
- Years performing: 26 Years
- Style: Freestyle
- Hometown: Mitchells Plain
- "After suffering a major injury and fearing not being able to dance again, this has given me increased motivation to show the world that the most difficult circumstances can be overcome."
Kgotatso Ntsoane
- Stage name: King Swagg
- Age: Turning 18 this year
- Style: All styles - I’ll use Hip Hop
- Hometown, PTA Soshanguve 490 Block M
- "Winning will help me expose young talent and go a long way to building my confidence in presenting my magic to audiences on stage."
Xena Meyers
- Stage name: Xena McNabb
- Age: 17
- Years performing: 15
- Style: I train in all street styles but I will be representing hip hop in the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals
- Hometown: Pretoria
- "Dance is the most beautiful exchange I’ve come to know and it would be so surreal to make it through to the World Finals and be able to exchange with crazy amazing dancers from all over the world because no matter the different cultures and languages we, as dancers we all share the same language that is dance."
Didi-Ntumba Mayanda
- Stage name: Diddy Mayanda / Fada
- Age : 27
- Years Performing: 12 professional career
- Style: Afropop
- Hometown: Durban
- "This is really a great time for me to change the game in my community through what I love the most. And, to push the passion of the youths in my community through the positive vibes. Winning Red Bull Dance Your Style will open everyone's eyes to push the youth in my community to believe in their beautiful dreams."
Delron Davids
- Stage name: Delly
- Age: 21
- Years performing: 7
- Style: Hip Hop
- Hometown: Johannesburg
- "Winning comes second, having fun is what it's all about"
Shannon Kivido
- Stage name: ShannyJ
- Age:23
- Years performing: 7 years
- Style: waacking
- Hometown: Boksburg (Reiger Park)
- "I believe that winning is not everything but the effort to win is. The amount of work and effort is the win. Whether you lose the fight or win it, what actually matters is how much you've grown and changed in your process leading up to that battlefield. The real win is your progression."
Senzosenkosi Bhengu
- Stage name: Verb
- Age: 28
- Years performing: 15 years
- Style: Krump
- Hometown: Avoca Hills
- "My motivation to win is that I’ve won several national competitions, but I’ve never won or been part of an international competition, and this is my opportunity to do so and be a world champion."
Kyle Adams
- Stage name: KJA
- Age: 25
- Years performing: 15 years dance experience
- Style: Contemporary/modern fusion
- Hometown: Port Elizabeth
- "Don't give up, don't underestimate; it's not over. It's only the beginning "
Teboho Diphehlo
- Stage Name: Tebza
- Years performing: 18 years
- Style: Pantsula
- Hometown: Naledi, Soweto
- “Let dance do the talking.”