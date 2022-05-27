5 Things Ryno Griesel Learnt on a 1100km Mountain Running Expedition

It took Ryan Sandes and expedition running partner Ryno Griesel 16 Days, 6 Hours and 56 Minutes to run the 1100 kilometres (with over 33 000m of ascent) around Lesotho. Here Ryno talks us through some of what he took off the mountain with him.

01 1. THE RIGHT PARTNER

Make sure you are prepared © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool

Having the right partner is your biggest factor for success. I am extremely fortunate to be able to take on these challenges with Ryan. Ryan is physically so much stronger than me, and his mental strength and calmness keep us motivated. The mutual respect we have for each other, common goals, shared experience gained from multiple years of doing stupid things together and complimentary skills-sets were the foundation that got us back to Telle Bridge.

02 2. DO YOUR HOMEWORK

Plan and research as much as you can beforehand. Build a plan A, B and C and know when to switch. Although a lot of your plans will go out the window after day one due to weather and other unpredictable variables – it is important to start with a good benchmark that you can deviate from. We did multiple recces in the nearly two-year build up.

Take it all in © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool

03 3. BE FLEXIBLE

Know that things will change. Do not panic – see the bigger picture and make peace with the fact that often you must take two steps back to be able to move one step forward again – it is not the exception – but a given - it is all part of the adventure.

04 4. IT TAKES A VILLAGE

To achieve a project of this scale you need the right support. Ryan and I were extremely fortunate to have a world class support team – consisting of horse support on some mountain sections under the leadership of Wiesmann Nel, motorcycle support on the mountain by Gert and Francois and vehicle support by Adrian Saffy, Craig Kolesky and Stephan Griesel. I addition to this we had great medical, family and dream giver support from home building up to the project. Dr Marcel Jooste even joined us on the last day on our run. There is no way Ryan, and I could have reached Tele Bridge without this support.

05 5. SIZE MATTERS

I made the decision to take Salomon footwear in a bigger size – which came in handy in the latter stages of the project when my feat was quite swollen – I will always do this in future again.