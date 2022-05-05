Navigate Lesotho
© Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool
Mountain Running

BY THE NUMBERS | Navigate Lesotho

Some stats from the epic expedition around Lesotho
Written by Jazz Kuschke
Published on
Ryan Sandes and Ryno Griesel recently completed a circumnavigation of Lesotho entirely on foot. They endured severe weather nearly throughout, making the challenge, both physical and mental, that much more demanding. After a few days of decompressing, Ryan Sandes looked back at some of his stats from the run:
© Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool
  • Duration: 16days 6hours 56mins
  • Magwinya: Vetkoek/Fatcake 43
  • Socks: 19
  • Shoes: 3
  • Distance: 1100km
  • Elevation: Some 33 000 of vertical ascent
  • Rivers crossed: 187
  • Border Posts: 2
  • Passport Stamps: 2
  • Camp Outs: 10
  • Max Temp: 30 (degrees Celsius)
  • Min Temp: –5
  • Delays: 1 Day (delayed start due to severe weather)
  • Average sleep per night: 4 hours
© Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool
  • Total recover time needed: 34 days
  • Calorie intake: 64 000
  • Calorie burn: 120 000
  • Weight loss: 5kgs
  • Braais: 11
  • Blisters: 7
