BY THE NUMBERS | Navigate Lesotho

Ryan Sandes and Ryno Griesel recently completed a circumnavigation of Lesotho entirely on foot. They endured severe weather nearly throughout, making the challenge, both physical and mental, that much more demanding. After a few days of decompressing, Ryan Sandes looked back at some of his stats from the run:
- Duration: 16days 6hours 56mins
- Magwinya: Vetkoek/Fatcake 43
- Socks: 19
- Shoes: 3
- Distance: 1100km
- Elevation: Some 33 000 of vertical ascent
- Rivers crossed: 187
- Border Posts: 2
- Passport Stamps: 2
- Camp Outs: 10
- Max Temp: 30 (degrees Celsius)
- Min Temp: –5
- Delays: 1 Day (delayed start due to severe weather)
- Average sleep per night: 4 hours
- Total recover time needed: 34 days
- Calorie intake: 64 000
- Calorie burn: 120 000
- Weight loss: 5kgs
- Braais: 11
- Blisters: 7