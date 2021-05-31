The travelling circus that is the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup is back after a three week break with Leogang in Austria the base for this next stop of mountain biking's premier racing series. This is the first round of the World Cup for the downhillers and the third round for the cross-country riders.

Leogang has been a downhill-only round on the World Cup for many years, but for the first time cross-country riders and their teams are joining the party. Cross-country has only been raced at the Austrian venue for the World Championships in 2012 and in 2020. Let's catch up on everything you need to know about what's going on at Leogang for 2021.

01 What's the schedule and where can I watch the racing?

June 11: UCI MTB World Cup Leogang XCC

June 12: UCI MTB World Cup Leogang DH – Women

June 12: UCI MTB World Cup Leogang DH – Men

June 13: UCI MTB World Cup Leogang XCO – Women

June 13: UCI MTB World Cup Leogang XCO – Men

02 What's the downhill track like?

The DH track in Austria had been labelled as (perhaps unsurprisingly, given that it's in a bike park) being very 'bike park'. However, in recent years the track has been changed a bit to make it a more of technical riding challenge for the riders. The most recent changes were seen at the 2020 World Championships, where the course entered a new steep, technical forest section that was full of roots. Also new last year was a significant gap jump that caught a few riders out.

The new steep wooded section with roots just waiting to trip riders up © Bartek Wolinski

03 What's the cross-country course like?

The cross-country course in Leogang is relatively new, having only made its debut at the 2020 World Championships. It's 3.6km in length and features two long main climbs. The track goes into forest areas a couple of times and the descents in there are steep and challenging. There are a few technical elements on the course that will test the riders skills, including gaps and root passages.

Jump onboard with Emily Batty for a lap of the new cross-country course:

Leogang XCO course preview with Emily Batty

04 Where are we?

Leogang Bike Park, which is where the World Cup racing takes place, is in Zell am See in the district of Salzburg, towards the western end of Austria. The town itself is blink-and-you'll-miss-it small with a population of just over 3,000. A beautiful, fast-rolling mountain road runs straight through it. The imposing mountains that dominate the scenery in and around Leogang Bike Park are part of the Northern Limestone Alps.

Scenic Leogang backdrop for the XCO race © Bartek Wolinski

This is another stop where the main currency in these parts is very much winter tourism and snow sports, although in the summer it's not unusual to see vintage motorcycle or sports car rallies thump their way through the mountains and the river, which flows through the centre of the pits and is of the pale blue, glacial cold variety. All-in then, it's a pretty idyllic spot.

05 What happened last time in Leogang?

Downhill

As mentioned, Leogang hosted the 2020 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships. With the racing taking place in October, weather was always likely to affect course conditions and heavy rain overnight before downhill finals turned the downhill course into a sloppy, slippery mess.

Switzerland's Camille Balanche took a surprise win in the women's race with a careful and balanced run. For the men, Britain's Reece Wilson came out on top. As one of the early riders, he had to watch 31 riders go down after him, but not one could beat his time.

Cross-country

The new cross-country track at Leogang was also affected by bad weather, making the course a muddy proposition throughout, but at least it was dry on race day. France's Pauline Ferrand-Prévot dominated proceedings in the women's race, winning by three minutes over Eva Lechner of Italy to win the world title for a second year in a row. Frenchman Jordan Sarrou was a surprise winner in the men's race.

Ferrand-Prévot retains her World Championship title for another year © Bartek Woliński

06 Who's going to win?

Downhill

It's hard to look beyond the French for an Elite Men's win. Loïc Bruni won the 2019 race here and was running fast in last year's shortened World Cup season, winning the last race at the double round in Lousã. The Portuguese venue wasn't so good for Bruni's best friend Loris Vergier, but the Frenchman will take confidence from having recorded two World Cup wins at the double round in Maribor last year. 2018 overall World Cup champion Amaury Pierron also returns to the racing fold for the French.

Now or never

It will be interesting to see whether the 2020 overall World Cup winner, Britain's Matt Walker, can finally get a first World Cup win under his belt, while Aaron Gwin 's miraculous history at Leogang with four wins means you just can't rule the American out.

Aaron Gwin and Leogang have history © Bartek Woliński

Forecasting a potential winner in the Elite Women's field is not as easy as it used to be. Standards have risen in recent years and riders like Marine Cabirou and Nina Hoffmann are going wheel-to-wheel with more established racers, like France's Myriam Nicole . Austria's Vali Höll will, at long last, race in the elites after injury ruled her out of the shortened season last year. She'll be competitive with the women named above straight away.

Nina Hoffmann's winning run – Maribor Race 2

Tahnée Seagrave of the UK comes into the season with injury niggles, so her form is unknown, while there's no Rachel Atherton this season, with the Atherton Bikes rider due to become a mother for the first time in the next few months.

Cross-country

The opening two races of the Mercedes Benz UCI Cross-country Mountain Bike World Cup definitely showed us who had good early season form. For the men, Britain's Tom Pidcock was probably the MVP from those races in Albstadt and Nové Město given his fifth and first places respectively. He won't be racing at Leogang, though.

Mathieu Van der Poel isn't due to race either, so without these two powerhouses we see Victor Koretzky, who won in Albstadt, and Mathias Flückiger as potential winners given their form from the first World Cup races. Of course, one never rules out Nino Schurter either.

Flückiger can be pleased with his work at the first two World Cup races © Bartek Woliński

For the women, there's one outstanding candidate for the win: Loana Lecomte. No one has been in her league in the first two World Cup rounds. Elsewhere, the USA's Haley Batten and France's Pauline Ferrand-Prévot will fancy their chances.