South African gamers weigh in on the new generation of consoles

From esports players to full time streamers, the Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 have become hot commodities for anyone with a love for video games.

The Xbox Series X launched on 10 November 2020 and the Playstation 5 followed little over a week later on 19 November 2020. With console gaming extremely popular in South Africa, these prominent gamers weigh in on how the console can shake up the casual and competitive gaming scene in the country:

“I haven’t researched the new Playstation 5 at all because I want to see it myself! Haha. However, that new controller looks incredible. I think a lot more people are starting to get into gaming and the next gen console from Playstation is going to affect the South African scene in a good way. I think a lot more people are going to try and start competing. I also think it is cool that there will be a digital only version of the Playstation 5. People won’t need to physically store copies of games, which does take up space. This also makes the console more portable too and good for space.”

Jabhi “JabhiM” Mabuza | Street Fighter Competitor

“I’ve seen how great the new Playstation5 is with PS4 games. For example Street Fighter 5 loads faster. I’m hoping the online play is much better. The quick resume features look awesome, especially because sometimes I jam while watching a tournament so hoping in and out is perfect for me. I don’t think the consoles will make much of a difference to esports in South Africa. Esports will drive forward when the game developers continue to make games that are cross play, which will invite a bigger audience.

Mubeen “MOBiZILLA” Gaffoor | FIFA competitor

“I have seen the offerings of the next gen consoles and I can’t wait to get my hands on them. We were always going to get better graphics and more CPU power with the new consoles but I think from what I’ve seen on social media and YouTube, my favourite new feature is the SSD speeds of the consoles, which will decrease loading times substantially. I think once we start using the next gen consoles, going back to older hardware is going to be tough. I think it’s going to take time for South Africa to get onboard with the next gen consoles because of their prices, probably about a year or two. Both Sony & Microsoft offer cheaper digital models, but internet access in SA isn’t as readily available or as cheap as in other parts of the word either. So going all digital will not be viable for many South Africans. It’s going to divide gamers/competitors up between current and next gen. Luckily both consoles are backwards compatible, so in terms of online play and the competitive scene, we could still see next gen gamers playing against current gen gamers in certain titles. For LAN events, I think it’s going to take a few years before tournament hosts are able to get their hands on enough next gen consoles to run their events efficiently.”

Jessica “MissLadyJay” Maij | South African streamer and Gwent competitor

“I’ve seen a bit of what is in store with the next gen consoles. What sold me on pre-ordering one was the SSD, making the games have low load times. The new generation of consoles will be really nice for the people who cannot afford a high end PC because they can buy a next gen console. Generally PC has always been known as the superior way of gaming, but I do think people can enjoy their next gen consoles which are now just as powerful as some PCs. The next gen consoles are expensive though, so not a lot of South African gamers will be able to afford one at launch - so I think it will be a while before a lot of people have one to enjoy.

Adam “Neymar” Bhamjee | Bravado Gaming Fortnite Player

“One of my favourite features of the new Playstation 5 is the controller. Gaming in South African keeps on growing and I think a new generation of consoles can only have a positive impact. The new consoles also have way better parts, which provide good FPS which can compete against players who are on PCs - which would mean more console players would be way more competitive in different games.”

Umar “Mr Production” Bradlow | Ultimate Gaming Championships Tournament Organiser

“I’ve had a chance to see what the next gen consoles are offering and I think one of my favourite features is Playstation specific - the quick load times and backward compatibility. It is going to take a while for these consoles to affect the South African esports scenes. I think if there are new gen consoles at a tournament, it would be more of a flex than anything else, at least till new titles come out on those consoles.”

Wasim “Wass” Rajah | FIFA Shoutcaster and content creator

“What struck me as a cool feature with the new consoles is being able to send a recording via your controller. I know it is a small addition, but to me that is something really cool. Also the fact that loading times will now be significantly lower is exciting. Half my gaming time won’t be spent loading!”

Barrie “The CaramelGamer” Forrester-Smith | Twitch Streamer

“I believe the impact of the new consoles in South Africa will be positive. It is very clear that competitive players on console are able to compete with PC players, regardless of the differences. The new gen consoles should be a clear indication that console gaming is taken very seriously and there is a huge market for it.”

Sean “Snare” Rihlamvu | Shoutcaster