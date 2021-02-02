New Video Games Releases for this Month

We can be sure that February is going to keep you busy with a slew of jammin’ games and more fun than you can shake a stick at.

Read on for the full breakdown of what you are going to go gaga for this month. And as always, game on, gamers.

Little Nightmares 2

Wow, the first Little Nightmares was a breath of fresh air when we had our initial playthrough, so you can guess we are pretty hyped for this release.

So, girl meets boy, and boy meets girl. Girl and boy sneak their way through an adventure in the Pale City, in search of the Thin Man (seen on TV in the first game), all while avoiding the weird citizens who will attack both boy and girl on sight. Scary. And really, it’s the kind of story we are after. As long as we get to make it all the way to the ending in one piece.

Did we say scary? Hey, we’re not scared you're scared. Promise.

Play it on PS4, XB1, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows from February 11.

Persona 5 Strikers

Many months after the smash hit Persona 5 storyline ends, the gang gets back together and does away with the JRPG format in favor of hack-n-slash mayhem. Their job is to investigate strange happenings all over Tokyo, and smash baddies by the hundreds along the way. This bustling crossover game with the Koei-Tecmo musou creators

(think Dynasty Warriors) plus the Joker and his crew of thieves makes its way to consoles this month.

Play it on PS4, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows on February 23.

Nioh Collection Complete Editions

Swords, demons, yokai, kodama, ninjas, samurai, and tough fights sums up Nioh in a nutshell.

The Nioh Collection is all about the upgraded remakes of the games but with 4K, remastered graphics and up to 120 FPS for those that just can’t live without it.

Gamers will have the option of buying them separately, or together in a single edition.

The Complete Edition comes loaded with the full games you know and love, along with all the DLC and their story chapters. These are Dragon of the North, Defiant Honor, and Bloodshed's End.

The best bit for PS4 Nioh owners is that you can freely upgrade to the remastered PS5 version. Just head into your Game Hub to take care of that.

Play it from February 5 in the following editions and systems:

Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition (PlayStation 4)

Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition (PlayStation 5, Windows)

Nioh Remastered – The Complete Edition (PlayStation 5)

The Nioh Collection (PlayStation 5)

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

The cat’s out of the bag, as it’s been revealed that this Switch release comes with a new game! This time it’s Bowser’s Fury, a brand-new adventure with a twist: it’s open-world, Bowser is the size of a skyscraper when he’s angry, and he’s angrier than ever. You’ve also got Bowser Jr. who plays as your sidekick (and as player 2 if you have a friend hop in on the action).

Up to 4 players can play together, which shouldn’t be a problem, we are all ready to go around with the world’s most famous Italian plumber.

Hearing Mario say “meow” every time you finish a level never gets old.

Play it on Nintendo Switch from February 12.

Retro Game Release Special Alert: Darius Cozmic Revelation

Following the success and surprise of the previous Darius Cozmic game, a third game collection is being released. This is all just in case the console collection and the arcade collection had you wanting more.

But what can we tell you, Darius is just a unique, cosmic (we said it) franchise with a plethora of piscine-bosses and popcorn enemies.

More robo-fish in outer space. And big laser guns. That’s the ticket. And the revelation.