The indie games you should be looking forward to on next-gen consoles

With the reveal of the new PS5 and many of its upcoming titles, Sony’s attitude to indie games appears somewhat mixed. Although indies featured heavily in the reveal trailers, CEO Kenichiro Yoshida reportedly expressed a desire for AAA focus this time around. Bringing in new features such as 8K and groundbreakingly powerful processors seems to have necessitated a preference for high-budget games, if only to showcase what the console can actually do.

With a reportedly high price point, it is understandable that Sony should want to make the most of these attributes, but may have to be cautious about the level of support it gives to indie games, considering their potential for massive impact. It does seem, however, that the PS5 will at least launch alongside a few solid games from smaller companies - here are a few of the best ones so far…

Although the enhanced capabilities of both machines may encourage AAA games to focus on reflex times, online battles, and flashy graphics - these upcoming indie titles are hopefully able to step back and offer something truly compelling, and explore some areas where some AAA games are too scared to tread.

Bugsnax

That Bugsnax tune is by Kero Kero Bonito, look them up on Spotify, eh? © Young Horses

If you’ve been on Twitter recently you will no doubt have seen that everyone is talkin’ ‘bout Bugsnax. This funky little gem came with its own catchy theme tune, some adorable little critters, and a genuinely outlandish premise that seems to have captured many imaginations already. According to developer Philip Tibitoski, the game will involve studying the Bugsnax (half-bug, half-snack creatures) and compiling reports as to their effects on the local residents. We’ve seen from the trailer that limbs can turn into curly fries and heads into strawberries, so expect this quirky game to get real weird real quick.

Stray

Good kitty © Annapurna Interactive

Already gathering attention for its gorgeous surroundings, Stray is a game that puts you right in the heart of a new world. You take the role of a back-pack wearing cat, exploring a rich neon city full of dismal robots and suspiciously devoid of human life. This unusually attractive game looks set to evoke all kinds of emotional responses, and really shows the power of next-gen graphics. In what seems to be a huge playground for this tiny feline, each element of the city is painstakingly rendered to represent a fictional version of Kowloon City - an ungoverned area of Hong Kong that is always bustling and teeming with life. Just one of the ‘unusual perspective’ games we are being treated to this winter.

Little Devil Inside

This could be another Kickstarter success story © Neostream Interactive

This Kickstarter-backed game looks set to bring unique battles and a rich art style to the PS5 on launch, although it gave very little away in its initial reveal. You take up the helm of an ‘unusual career’, and are encouraged to live a full life alongside demon slaying and the usual questing goals. Journeying through various terrains and a plot involving an old bloke in a bathtub seems to somehow become important, with developers Neostream classifying it as an “RPG game where you are thrown into a surreal but somewhat familiar setting with humans, creatures and monsters to interact with, learn and hunt - journey, survive and discover the world that exists beyond."

Observer: System Redux

This psychological horror is coming back for another swing © Aspyr

Now this one is a bit of a cheat, as its already an established game with a thriving fan base, but this overhaul, in particular, has the potential to be something a bit special. Being a psychological horror/survival game set in the future, the visuals are of great importance - and from what we have already seen, the PS5 has drastically improved on its predecessor’s capabilities. For anyone who hasn’t yet played the original, Observer is a masterclass in terror without predictable combat. It keeps the twists coming, with expert narrative structure and constant, palpable intensity. This is definitely one to pick up on launch.

The Xbox Series X will include its elusive Velocity Architecture and boasts an enormous amount of storage capacity for a console. Again, power and beauty seem to be at the helm of this next-gen announcement, which could be seen as a threat to indie games that don’t have the capacity to fully utilize the new features. That being said, Microsoft have been consistently encouraging toward indie games, and with any luck, their ID@Xbox program will be rolled out to support the new console in due time. It is perhaps a promising development that the first Xbox gameplay reveal was centered around indie and third-party games. Here are a few that caught our eye…

Scorn

This is the only bit of the trailer that is safe for work © Ebb Software

Not for the faint of heart, Scorn looks like an incredible feat of graphical boundary-pushing and genuinely disturbing content. Visually, Scorn appears to have been heavily influenced by Giger, and maybe even Alex Grey, with its grisly mechanical humanoid shapes and hints at glistening body-horror. This indie offering is also a console exclusive, and for survival horror fans may become a fast favourite. Considering the budget used to make it and its incredible attention to visual detail, anyone would be excused for having pretty high hopes for the future of Xbox indies.

Call of The Sea

Call of the Sea is an otherworldy adventure game © Raw Fury

Something a little lighter, Call of the Sea is a mysterious little puzzle game set in the 1930s. From what we’ve seen so far - the environments look absolutely stunning. Artistic, colourful, and full of character, Call of the Sea also evokes some warmth through its promising voice acting. Although there are sure to be plenty of action-packed games on the new console, a bit of wistful atmospheric puzzle-solving is a clever way to tease the Series X’s capabilities.

MicroMan

Microman stars you, a tiny little ant-sized man © Glob Games Studio

This bizarre indie offering shrinks the player down to the size of an insect, encouraging you to navigate the world from an entirely different perspective. The game gives you the chance to harness unusual elements of the world around you - from floating on leaves to riding on the back of butterflies to somehow rebuild your life as the worlds tiniest man. Offering some interesting looking movement options, challenges, and level designs, MicroMan is also a great way to showcase some of the more technical aspects of the Series X. Showing animals, fibres, and floor textures in such detail should be an interesting challenge to the Glob team.

Moonray

You didn't think we'd get through this without a single soulslike, did you? © Everything is Full of Gods