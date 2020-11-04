Nine Recent African Albums You Need To Check Out

2020 shall go down in history for two reasons: Wreaking havoc upon the lives of many, and ushering in an unprecedented era of creativity. Music falls under the latter category. There have been so many excellent musical projects getting released that it oftentimes became hard to keep up, even with the luxury of time as a result of hard lockdowns being imposed in many regions worldwide.

We gathered a few notable projects from all over the continent, some of which you may have missed, and wrote about the below. Dig in.

Tems - "For Broken Ears"

"If you thought I was disturbed before/ baby boy, I'm gone disturb you now." These are the opening lyrics to "Interference", the first song on Tems's debut album, For Broken Ears. She uses the might of her pen to mix the choice ingredients that heal broken hearts. "Ice T" is as fly as it reads, and sonically floats between late-80s RnB and the nu-wave palette of the same era. "Higher", with its head-nodding swing and liquid bassline, is where it's really at. The songwriting is top tier, and her voice finds itself channelled into pockets which free her to float without inhibitions. For Broken Hearts is a timely set of love songs.

Wurld - "Afrosoul"

2019's Love Is Contagious found Wurld immersing himself in sounds that could work equally well in a jazz big band. He also collaborated with one of the architects of the Afrobeats sound, Sarz, to create I LOVE GIRLS WITH TROBUL, which ended up among the stand-out projects for that year. Wurld carries the highlights from the sonically disparate worlds of 2019 into Afrosoul to inspiring effect. from the upbeat and urgent, to the laid-back and relaxed, Wurld's themes of "self-awareness, romance, heartbreak, survival, and perseverance" never feel out of place. Afrosoul is about as tight-knit and abundant an offering as it gets.

Steph - "Change"

According to the clip at the start of her album Change, Steph is "the best female emcee in Kenya". While the need to situate women who rap in their own corner will always be a jarring sight, the proposition is not unwarranted. The Nairobi spitter gets into full form from the jump. "Ain't got the time for no sleep, we playing for keeps," she cautions on the album's intro. The emcee sounds comfortable with herself, while her worldly raps remain rooted in a city whose people "leave an impression". The beat selection cuts across 90s boom bap, dancehall, drill, and more. Few can challenge the range and emerge unshaken.

Omah Lay - "Get Layd"

"I'm traumatized, I can't sleep, multiple nightmares all through the night," goes one tweet on Omah Lay's Twitter page, currently at 215k-plus follows. The Nigerian singer and songwriter was referring to his experiences while marching with fellow Lagosians as part of the on-going #EndSARS, #EndPolicBrutality protests If anything, it's proof that even the artists we are conditioned to think of as stars are vulnerable to the tectonic shifts happening in the lives of Africans, daily. And Get Layd is a shift in and of itself. At five songs long, the release straddles familiar tropes of Afropop – love, heartbreak, desire, and so forth. The production is beyond basic, the melodies are the stuff of legend, and the overall feel speaks to an artist who's still got a lot more to left give.

Michael Olatuja - "Lagos Pepper Soup"

The first set of notes from the New York-based bassist will warp time while melting your face. They also play like a nod to the influential Richard Bona. The album features contributions from greats such as Angelique Kidjo, Lionel Loueke, and Laura Mvula, and carries as much of the frenetic Lagos energy as it does the global outlook of an artist who's spent time living in other regions of the world – the city of London, his birthplace, included. The result is a dizzying mix which straddles Afrobeat, gospel music, and jazz; and the songs are made expansive by a string section (arranged by Dave Metzger) and backup singers who would've made Fela proud.

Daara J Family - "Yaamatele"

Senegal's Daara J Family are the African rap legends few ever really speak of. Close to three decades in the game, what started out as two mates getting influenced by the likes of Pink Floyd and Public Enemy, and, later, the Negritude philosophy spearheaded by Léopold Sédar Senghor, are still bringing the Wolof and French multi-syllabic raps and polyphonic melodies to match, plus an incredible live band to lay the sonic foundation. Faada Freddy and N'Dongo D are the saving grace no one knew they needed. Bump their latest release and catch a full-on vibe.

Maya Amolo – “Leave Me At The Pregame”

Nairobi's Maya Amolo has a knack for writing searing ballads. Leave Me At The Pregame is a gentle reminder that matters of the heart shouldn't go unattended too long, lest they leave a lasting mark. "I Know", with its deceptively grinding bassline, is hella chill; "Grwth" is the soundtrack for a lazy and unbothered youthful aesthetic, and feels too brief; while "Place and Time" packs the funky punches to keep the neck bopping. A great introduction. We need more.

Emma Cheruto - "Shift happens"

"I like you better when I'm drunk/ these days you're always taking things the wrong way," sings Nairobi's Emma Cheruto on the doubtful, scorched "Is It Though? (Interlude)" from her epic 2020 encounter, Shift Happens. We are invited to explore the gifted songwriter's worldview and to experience first-hand as she straddles reality and fantasy with the seamless touch of a refined seamstress over 8 songs. She undresses wounds, redresses pain, questions some choices, and ultimately emerges triumphant. This is a satisfying, intentional suite of timeless gems.

Joey B - "Lava Feels"