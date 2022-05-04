Here's what we think of Nintendo Switch Sports

You cannot have a conversation about Nintendo and sports without first taking a moment to appreciate Nintendo’s original sports title, Wii Sports. The Wii sports game took the world by storm and was one of the greatest success stories, its use of the Wii controllers made it completely unique and an experience that was like nothing before it. Not an easy act to follow, but Nintendo Switch Sports did just that...

01 Graphics

The game’s graphics have something alluring about them – it’s nothing you haven’t seen before, but there is a smoothness to the characters and crisp well thought out feel towards them. The graphics are also supported by some good techniques to ensure you know what you are actually doing and what you are expected to do.

02 Gameplay

The gameplay across all titles is easy enough to pick up and you shouldn’t have too much issue figuring out exactly what you are expected to do in each sport. There are six in total to choose from and are mostly quite different with some being particularly easy to master and other that could certainly have a higher skill ceiling.

03 Soccer

Soccer © Nintendo

Soccer or Football is a common title for these experiences. Although we can’t help but feel that the oversized ball might be more at home in a rocket league arena than a regular field, it does make tracking the ball down much easier. You can also play this with several people at once which can make it competitive and it doesn’t hurt that everyone is already familiar with the rules. Attached to it are some cool animations that look spectacular when getting that perfect strike resulting in a gooooal.

04 Volleyball

The next ball in question is a volleyball. I think we can all agree that volleyball is the kind of sport that you can enjoy on a weekend at a beach resort with friends, without having to take it too seriously. That seems to be captured in this experience as it is a little slower than some of the other titles and does give you ample time to consider your next move.

05 Bowling

When done right, bowling is a classic for casual gaming and in this case, we couldn’t agree more. Regardless of how you might feel about the real sport, we can all agree that there is something so exciting about hitting a strike or picking up a great spare. Again, it’s an easy game to understand and we all know the rules – so it’s easy to pick it up and spend a few hours in your Nintendo digital bowling alley.

Tennis and Badminton

Tennis © Nintendo

Tennis and Badminton are also both presents in the game. It’s always a fun time for either of these sports as you can play a well-timed shot that blasts past your opponent. There are a ton of tennis games historically and perhaps this one is a little safe. It does everything well enough but does little to reinvent the wheel. It definitely isn’t going to replace a stand-alone tennis title any time soon, but you can still enjoy the experience for what it’s worth as a solid outing on the tennis court.

Chambara

Chambara © Nintendo

Chambara is an absolute favourite! You would certainly be forgiven for hearing of this for the first time in this article. Chambara is what happens when you take sword fighting with a pool noodle to the next level. That probably isn’t too kind to those who practice it, but Nintendo has done a great job of reflecting it in the best possible light. The main goal is to push your opponent out of the arena by feigning, blocking and striking. It’s a chess game rather than an action game, as you really do need to spend some time thinking about your next attack or defence to outwit your opponent.

06 SUMMARY

Ultimately the game doesn’t compete with the heights of the original Wii experience, but it’s still a fun ride if you are looking for something to pass the time. We can’t help but feel that the game played it a little safe, creating an experience that would suit everyone, but not be a wondrous and unforgettable experience. So, you should approach it with the same sentiment. You are likely to have a good time, but not be blown away by its features or gameplay. The big win here is introducing a Chambara which will hopefully be around more often in sports titles.