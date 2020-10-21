ИLite is an exercise in organic collaboration

Comprising of trumpeter Robin Fassie (aka RFKoncept), guitarist & bassist Chenoa Nwokedi (aka Crunchy Sweater) and Daev Martian on keys, ИLite is a trio that comes together through organic collaboration to bring a sound that features elements of jazz, hip hop and ambient electronica. Born out of a meeting at The Orbit where Robin was performing and Daev was the mixing engineer, and a mutual friend connecting Chenoa with Daev via Instagram.

ИLite © Earl Abrahams

Bringing together divergent influences that range from Robin’s jazz background which has seen him work with the likes of Nduduzo Makhathini and Bokani Dyer, Daev’s background in rapping and production and Chenoa’s love for the likes of J Dilla and Robert Glasper. “They’re two sides of the same coin of that link between jazz and hip hop. The three of us really love both those cultures,” Chenoa explains.

They’re two sides of the same coin of that link between jazz and hip hop. The three of us really love both those cultures Chenoa Nwokedi

Having spent the last two years building their friendship and creating music together, ИLite has decided to release their debut, self-titled album on Kid Fonque’s label STY TRU BTS. With features that happened in the moment and include songwriter & vocalist Sio, as well as rappers ASAP Shembe and Mr.Kudakwashe, the 9-track album is full of organic emotions with Robin saying that “there’s a song for everyone on the album, whether you like beats, ballads, slow-jazzy things, experimental electronic music. The music is more of a palette for people to express their opinions.”

The music is more of a palette for people to express their opinions. Robin Fassie

At its core the album is three friends, getting together, jamming, having fun, pouring their heart and soul into the music. “When we’re creating we don’t go in with the intention of expressing a certain mood, it’s in the moment, everyone comes in raw, whatever comes up, comes up,” notes Daev.

When we’re creating, it’s in the moment, whatever comes up, comes up. Daev Martian