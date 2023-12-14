No Contest hits the road in South Africa, chasing empty waves and adventure

It's not just the waves that draw you to Africa, as Ashton Goggans discovered in the latest episode of No Contest. Aided by South Africa’s preeminent surfing adventurer, the venerable Alan Van Gysen, and hosted by global surfing icons

and Mikey February, Goggans and a crew of local characters surf their brains out in world-class waves while discovering the history of this colourful corner. The big names like Smith and February aren’t the only ones to steal the show.