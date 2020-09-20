Jordy Smith talks about scoring the waves of his life at home in 2020
In the latest episode of No Contest Unplugged, Jordy Smith recounts his first South African winter in a decade, and the incredible run of swells that came with it.
This year has meant a lot of different things to a lot of different people, but for Jordy Smith it has meant an opportunity to spend an extended stretch in his homeland for the first time since he was a teenager. As Jordy explains to Stab's Ashton Goggans and Damien Fahrenfort, the cancellation of the 2020 WSL Championship Tour was a blessing in disguise, as the Indian Ocean came alive and served up one of the best South African winters in years.
As Jordy tells Stab, this year provided him with the opportunity to explore his homeland with some of his best friends (stay tuned for a very special project coming soon), and surf his beloved Jeffreys Bay for weeks on end. Years off don't come much better!
As well as logging maximum time in the ocean, Jordy was able to further his work with a charity he holds close to his heart, Surfers Not Street Children, and get involved in a new one to help the township in Jeffreys Bay, Let's Feed J-Bay. It's fair to say that Jordy's huge frame carries an equally sized heart, and as he makes it clear the rewards are worth more than anything money can buy.
2019 was a great year for Jordy. He finished third in the world and was in with a chance at the title coming into the last event in Hawaii, a place he now calls home when not in South Africa. After buying a place on Oahu's North Shore, Jordy's prowess in powerful waves has taken a huge leap forward, and his newfound comfort at Pipeline will be a huge boost to his competitive career for years to come.
Jordy Smith is a man who's very comfortable with where he's at in life, and the next few years look very, very bright. Don't just take our word for it though, hit the triangle in the player above and hear it from the big South African first hand. Enjoy!