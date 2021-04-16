We are back to Oddworld with Soulstorm

For those who have never played an Oddworld game, they are primarily a 2.5D puzzle platformer involving Abe and his fellow Mudokons trying to escape the clutches of the greedy Glukons that are trying to enslave them or turn them into food.

While the story of Soulstorm does continue as an alternate storyline following Abe’s Odyssey which was released in 1997 it has a much more serious tone than previous instalments complimented by its brooding setting and music. The story itself is expertly told through cutscenes that have Abe and cast looking better than we’ve ever seen them before and certainly take advantage of the PlayStation 5’s architecture. Despite having Abe be in nearly constant danger, you will struggle to not simply gawk at the impressive graphics and lighting effects at times.

Impressive 2.5D gameplay in Oddworld Soulstorm

Abe is faced with seemingly insurmountable obstacles from platform game staples such as bottomless pits, fire, laser beams and spikes to series specific enemies like gun slinging Sligs and ravenous Fleeches. Thankfully he has a few tricks up his sleeve. For one, Abe is able to meditate creating a ball of energy that is able to move certain switches and even possess weak-minded enemies. These enemies can then be controlled to either shoot other enemies or conveniently diffuse bombs and traps. Along the way, Abe will also pick up certain items and craft others to be able to assist him. Items such as explosives and stun mines give you a few options on how to solve various puzzles, but generally, the level design and item availability does seem to guide your hand as to what is the “expected” solution to each problem.

Oddworld Soulstorm

One thing that series newcomers need to know is that you will die… a LOT. Thankfully the checkpoints are reasonably frequent and the load times (especially on PS5) are negligible so constantly having to retry a puzzle over and over is less of a chore (however, it is in many cases still very much a chore). Series of precision jumps and microscopic timing windows are not aided by occasionally frustrating mechanics like having to defuse bombs or enemies that change their patrol routes and these frustrations might be too much for some players.

Soulstorm really nails it from a graphical, storytelling and atmospheric point of view, but where it does start to lose momentum is from a gameplay perspective. The experience is still an enjoyable one, it just starts to get a tad repetitive especially for fans of the series. New players to Oddworld might find the puzzles fresh, but series veterans will quickly begin to wish for something new. This is perhaps exacerbated by the roughly 20-hour game length for a casual playthrough. There are hundreds of extras to collect which increases replayability and game time tremendously.

To get the “best” story ending you are also required to rescue hidden Mudokons throughout your playthrough which also ramps up the difficulty and I would only recommend this for experienced players or on your second playthrough.

On the positive side, the controls have been thoroughly polished and are a vast improvement from previous series entries which were marred by inconsistent movement and hitboxes. Instead, Abe feels incredibly responsive and satisfying to control.

Overall Oddworld: Soulstorm is a great puzzle platformer and a worthy addition to the Oddworld series. Veterans will mostly likely enjoy their return to Oddworld but might get bored once the nostalgia wears off. While the game is fun and won’t disappoint, the difficulty and repetitive gameplay might not be for everyone.